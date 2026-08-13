Results Day 2026: A level, VTQ and T Level results As Top Grades Slighty Increase

Top A level grades increase: 28.5% awarded A* to A, from 28.3% in 2025, with 9.6% awarded A*

A level entries rise 2.7% to 906,425, driven by a 3.9% increase in the 18 year old population

Maths remains the most popular A level subject with 115,380 entries

Economics posts the largest rise in entries among the top ten subjects, up 10.5%, and is now the fifth most popular A level

300,005 VTQ results awarded across 421 qualifications, as JCQ publishes full VTQ data tables for the first time

Business, Administration and Law is the most popular VTQ sector, ahead of Leisure, Travel and Tourism and Social Sciences

19,665 students receive T Level results, up 65.1% on last year, with 92.6% achieving a pass or above

Students across England, Northern Ireland and Wales are today receiving results spanning the full range of Level 3 qualifications, with the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) publishing data representing more than 1.36 million results across A levels, AS, Vocational and Technical Qualifications (VTQs) and T Levels.

Today’s figures cover 906,425 A level entries, 134,910 AS entries, 300,005 VTQ results across 421 qualifications, and 19,665 students receiving T Level results, reflecting every major Level 3 route into work, apprenticeships, higher and further education.

It is also the first time JCQ has published full VTQ results data tables alongside its AS and A level data, widening its reporting to 421 qualifications, a move the body says will bring better transparency to the full range of qualifications schools and colleges offer. Results cover qualifications provided by JCQ’s member organisations AQA, Cambridge OCR, CCEA, City & Guilds, NCFE, Pearson and WJEC/Eduqas, with T Level data for England provided by the Department for Education.

A levels and AS

The number of students taking A levels has increased 2.4%, with 349,917 students in 2026 compared to 341,577 in 2025. Entries at all ages rose 2.7% to 906,425, against a 3.9% increase in the population of 18 year olds.

Results are consistent with last year. 97.5% of A level results were awarded A* to E, the same as in 2025. 28.5% were awarded A* to A, compared to 28.3% in 2025, and 9.6% were awarded A*, up from 9.4%.

At AS, 24.7% of results were awarded an A, compared with 24.9% in 2025, and 90.8% were awarded A to E, the same as last year.

Maths remains the most popular A level subject with 115,380 entries, up 3.9% on last year. Economics saw the largest rise in entries among the top ten subjects, up 10.5%, and is now the fifth most popular, with politics, just outside the top ten, up 11.9%.

London recorded the highest proportion of A* to A grades among English regions at 32.7%, up 0.6 percentage points, while the North East and East Midlands recorded the lowest at 23.1%.

Vocational and Technical Qualifications

300,005 VTQ results have been awarded across 421 qualifications offered by JCQ awarding organisations, with 28,390 top grades awarded across England, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Business, Administration and Law is the most popular VTQ sector subject area with 53,756 results, followed by Leisure, Travel and Tourism (47,273) and Social Sciences (45,382).

T Levels

This is the fifth year T Levels have been awarded. 19,665 students are receiving overall results, an increase of 65.1% on the 11,909 students on results day in 2025. This year’s data covers 21 individual T Levels, three of which have been awarded for the first time, delivered across 307 providers, up from 255 last year.

92.6% of students (18,218) have achieved a pass or above, with over two thirds achieving Merit or above (68.9%, up from 65.3% in 2025) and 18.1% achieving Distinction or above, up from 15.7%. Industry placement completion stands at 97.2%.

JCQ notes that comparisons with 2025 are of limited value given the increases in student numbers, T Levels available and providers offering them.

Overall Percentage Breakdown Of Results Day

A Levels: 906,425, which is 66.6% of the overall results

VTQs: 300,005, which is 22.0% of the overall results

AS Levels: 134,910 is 9.9% of the overall results

T Levels: 19,665 at 1.4% of the overall results

T Levels, the Government’s flagship technical qualification, made up a mere 19,665 results… just 1.4% of the total this results day. Although it is important to highlight that T Level numbers are increasing, with the number of learners growing from 11,909 in 2025 to 19,665 in 2026, a rise of 65%… and the number of providers delivering T Levels has increased to 307, up from 255 in 2025, a rise of 20.4%

Margaret Farragher, JCQ’s Chief Executive, said:

“Well done to all students receiving their results today across England, Northern Ireland and Wales. And a sincere thank you to the school and college staff, parents and carers who have helped students achieve the results awarded today.

“Today marks a milestone as it is the first time JCQ has published the results of 421 Vocational and Technical Qualifications (VTQs) alongside results for AS and A levels. We hope this brings better transparency of the full range of qualifications schools and colleges offer to support students progress into work, apprenticeships or higher and further education.

“JCQ is committed to making VTQs an integral part of our data so we can share and celebrate the results of all young people, whatever pathway they take.”

Sector Reaction

Education Secretary Lucy Powell said:

“Good luck to everyone receiving their results today, whether that’s A levels, T Levels or other vocational and technical qualifications. Whatever the results, every single student and teacher should feel immensely proud of their hard work.

“My priority is making sure every young person has the skills, knowledge, and confidence to thrive in the jobs of the future.

“That’s why we’re giving technical education the respect it deserves by rolling out new V Levels to go alongside A Levels, introducing brilliant routes into the careers of the future from age 14, and fully funding apprenticeship training for under-25s.

“And for those off to university, we’re increasing maintenance loans and reintroducing maintenance grants to ensure no one is held back by their background.

“Whether you’re going into an apprenticeship or job, are off to one of our world-class universities, or are still working out your next steps, there are brilliant options and exciting opportunities ahead.”

David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges, said:

“I want to offer my warm congratulations to everyone in England, Wales and Northern Ireland receiving their Level 3 results today. Whether it’s T Level, vocational and technical or A Level, students across the country should be immensely proud of their hard work and achievements. All of these qualifications matter because they help young people progress onto apprenticeships, higher technical qualifications, higher education or into work. Today is also a day to celebrate college staff, who have supported their students to success with expertise, care and dedication.

“If today brings disappointment for anyone, I would urge those students to take full advantage of the incredible support system they have at college, with staff able to advise them on their options, and highlight the wide range of opportunities.”

Ben Rowland, Chief Executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers, said:

“This is an important moment for thousands of young people across the country receiving their Level 3 results today. They should be proud of what they have achieved.

“Attention now turns to the opportunities ahead. There is no single route to a rewarding career, and young people should be supported to choose the path that best matches their ambitions, whether that is an apprenticeship, further technical training, university or entering the workplace. Ensuring those options are properly understood, valued and available to all must remain a priority.

“Behind every result is also a huge amount of support from teachers, trainers, employers and other professionals across the education and skills sector. Their contribution also deserves our recognition and thanks today.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“Congratulations to all students receiving their results today – whether those are A Levels, T Levels or other vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs).

“This is a moment to recognise and celebrate the hard work, resilience and achievement of students receiving their qualifications. It is also a moment to acknowledge the dedication of teachers, leaders and support staff who have worked tirelessly to teach and guide them along the way.

“Whether students are progressing to university, apprenticeships, further education, training or employment, we wish them every success in the next stage of their journey. Today’s outcomes are an important achievement, but they are just one step on many different paths to future success.

“As these students take their next steps, it is vital that those coming next have access to a post-16 education system that offers genuine choice and opportunity.

“That means protecting a broad and flexible qualifications landscape that values academic, vocational and technical learning equally, ensuring young people can combine different qualifications to follow the right pathway for them, that best reflects their strengths, ambitions and individual learning needs.

“We must also ensure no student is left behind by maintaining a wide range of funded qualifications, including at Level 2 and below, and protecting progression routes, particularly for disadvantaged learners, learners with SEND, young carers and others whose educational journeys may not follow a straightforward or traditional route.

“Finally, schools and colleges need the resources to offer exciting and appealing opportunities regardless of where students live. Young people’s access to courses, training and industry placements should not depend on their postcode. Every student deserves the support and opportunities they need to fulfil their potential.”

Maggie Jones, Director of Qualifications and Partnerships at the Chartered Institute of Marketing, said:

“A huge congratulations to everyone receiving their A Level, T Level and BTEC results today. For many, it will be a day of celebration, but whatever the outcome, every student should be incredibly proud of the dedication, resilience and determination they have shown to reach this milestone.

“Those set to enter further or higher education to study a marketing course should be extremely excited for the journey they are set to embark on. Marketing is an exciting sector that opens up a lot of possibilities, with roles in many areas including performance marketing, PR and events awaiting those dedicated to continuing their learning.

“A degree isn’t the only route into the sector. We have seen many people thrive from the real-life experience they have been able to secure when undertaking a marketing apprenticeship, elevating their marketing capability and analytical thinking whilst developing the soft skills required to thrive at a business. For many, learning in a real-world business environment provides a strong foundation for long-term success.

“It is vital that young people have access to the advice, support and opportunities they need to pursue a career in marketing. At the Chartered Institute of Marketing, we are proud to champion the next generation of marketing talent through our CIM-accredited degrees, The Marketing Club, professional qualifications, and our role as an Assessment Organisation for apprenticeships. Whichever route young people decide to take, we are here to support them at every stage of their career, providing them with the confidence and credibility required to enjoy long-lasting success in the sector.

“Once again, congratulations to all who have received their results today. Whatever your next step, we wish you every success for the future and look forward to seeing the positive impact you will make on the marketing profession.”

Richard Hamer, HR Director of Education and Skills at BAE Systems, said:

“Today is an important day for thousands of young people as they finally receive their exam results. For many, it means making some big decisions about what comes next.

“My advice is fairly simple – take your time and weigh up every option. Heading to university, going straight into work or earning while you learn through an apprenticeship are all routes to a rewarding career. Interest in apprenticeships is rising for good reason, and the reality is the UK needs high-quality graduates and apprentices in equal measure if we’re to close the skills gap. With a degree apprenticeship, you can have the benefit of earning a degree while being paid and developing the skills you need for your career.

“Whichever path you choose, it’s important to focus on more than just the qualification. The skills and experience you build along the way matter just as much and in a world that’s changing fast, they’re the best investments you can make in your future.”

Lewis Wilson, National Union of Students Vice President Higher Education said:

“To everyone receiving their results today, congratulations! Whatever your results, be proud of the hard work that led to today. To everyone who has accepted university places, I am excited for you. Dive into it, find your Students’ Union and what they have to offer, find your places, and enjoy your time learning. Your university experience will fly by.

“Going to university has easily been the best decision I ever made, and not just because I came out with a good degree from a good university. Don’t get me wrong, the academic challenge of studying is brilliant, as it should be for all that money, but the life skills that you learn, the experiences you will have, the friends that you gain from going to university are what really makes it worth it.

“Universities bring people together, allow us to delve into the subjects we care about, teach us skills beyond the lecture room, and give us space to find our passion.

“But we can’t let today go by without mentioning the cost. Being a student is expensive and the loans are not enough. There are other funding options, such as bursaries from your university, but fundamentally we need to see the Government improve the funding landscape for students. Parental income thresholds, from which maintenance loans are calculated, have been frozen for 18 years now. We need to see the Government step in and support students with maintenance grants, and graduates with the burden of student loans.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

“Congratulations to students and their teachers on this year’s level 3 results. This is the culmination of a great deal of hard work, and everybody involved deserves enormous credit for their commitment. It is important to remember that today is not only about celebrating A-levels and that many thousands of young people take a range of equivalent qualifications in technical and vocational subjects which are vital both to their progression and to providing the skills base of the nation.

“New Prime Minister Andy Burnham has spoken about the importance of parity of esteem between these educational pathways alongside academic routes and, if we are to achieve that ambition, we must ensure that on days like today we recognise achievement across the board. The government is embarking on a major programme of reforms to these qualifications over the next few years with the introduction of V-levels alongside the evolving landscape of T-levels, and it is of the utmost importance that this is accompanied by a campaign to raise awareness among families and employers.

“They must be embedded in the national psyche in the same way that A-levels have long been widely understood and recognised.

“To that end we are pleased to see that the Joint Council for Qualifications has for the first time published the results of many vocational and technical qualifications alongside A-levels. It is a step in the right direction.

“Turning to A-levels, while the year-on-year results are largely consistent, this also means that very significant disparities continue to exist between the English regions in terms of top grades. These results are clearly affected by relative levels of socioeconomic disadvantage and reflect the structural inequalities which exist in our nation. Every year we say that we cannot go on like this and that as a society we must do more to support communities which often feel abandoned and neglected. When will we actually do that?

“While many young people will be delighted with the results they have received today, there will inevitably be others who are disappointed and worried about their next steps. We would encourage these young people to talk to their teachers for help and advice over their options. It is important not to panic as there will be a range of excellent opportunities available.

“We wish all students every success for the future whatever pathway they choose.”

Lily Bi, President & CEO of AACSB International, said:

“A-level results day is a reminder that there is more than one route to a strong degree and a successful career, and business school is a compelling option for students who want a practical, future-focused education. Business degrees build transferable skills, industry connections and real-world experience that open doors to a wide range of careers, while supporting progression into entrepreneurship or further study.

For students considering clearing, business school can offer a rigorous, globally recognised pathway with strong employability and long-term career value.”

Vivienne Stern MBE, Chief Executive of Universities UK, said:

“Congratulations to all the students receiving their results today, and to the teachers, families and friends that supported them to get here. Whatever the next step is – university, an apprenticeship or something else – students who have worked hard for their results should feel incredibly proud of themselves.

“Today marks the start of an exciting new chapter for thousands of students. A record 262,820 of UK 18-year-olds have earned a place at a university this year, including an increase in students from the most disadvantaged backgrounds. These students will go on to gain new skills and experiences that will benefit them throughout their whole lives.

“To those who have not got the results they were hoping for, don’t panic. There are still 26,000 courses available through clearing, and advice is available through UCAS or direct from universities.”

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“Congratulations to all students receiving their A-Level, Vocational and Technical Qualification results today, and to all the dedicated staff who have taught them.

“It is a day to think about whether A-Levels should remain so heavily reliant on end of course exams. This is an outdated approach which limits students’ ability to demonstrate their full range of skills. Using more varied methods of assessment would better prepare young people with what they will need for future learning, life and employment.

“Students taking vocational and technical qualifications have also faced years of disruption and uncertainty. NEU members remain unconvinced that new V-Levels can match the proven pathways and opportunities offered by Applied General qualifications, such as BTECs and Cambridge Technicals.

“As the new Education Secretary reviews the outcome of the Curriculum and Assessment Review, we encourage her to address these issues.

“Looking at results amongst groups of students today it is important to recognise the barriers to learning created by poverty, deprivation and regional inequality in our country. Schools do everything they can to respond to poverty but the pressures and strains on schools in areas of disadvantage must be addressed by Andy Burnham’s Government, including all our schools and colleges to be properly funded.”

Sue Robinson, Chief Executive of NFDA, said:

“Automotive retail is a modern and diverse industry, with careers spanning sales, finance, marketing, IT, communications, customer service, aftersales and technical roles. There are opportunities to learn, develop new skills and build a long-term career.”

Hugh Viney, CEO and Founder of Minerva Virtual Academy, said:

“Every results day, thousands of young people leave believing they’ve failed. The reality is, many haven’t failed at all – the school system has failed them.

“Before we judge a student’s grades, we should ask a much bigger question: were they even able to walk into the exam hall feeling safe, supported and ready to learn? For too many children struggling with anxiety, bullying or unmet additional needs, that’s the biggest challenge of all.

“An exam can’t measure resilience or creativity. It can’t measure confidence, adaptability or the ability to think on their feet. Yet those are exactly the qualities the next generation will need most.

“England already has one of the strongest curricula in the world. We don’t need to rip it up every time technology changes or replace Shakespeare with AI lessons.

“What we do need is an education system that develops curious, resilient young people who can think critically, communicate confidently and adapt to a future none of us can predict.

“The answer isn’t lowering standards. It’s recognising that education has to evolve. At Minerva Virtual Academy, we changed how students learn – not what they learn. The curriculum stayed the same. The exams stayed the same. Yet students improved by an average of two grades. That proves change can be a force for good.

“Education isn’t just about memorising facts. Some of the most important things children learn aren’t found in a textbook, they are pastoral – building resilience, confidence, creativity and the ability to think on their feet.

“Those are the qualities that will shape their future, and they’re qualities no exam paper can ever measure.”

University and College Union (UCU) general secretary Jo Grady said:

“Congratulations to students receiving their results today and to the teachers who have supported them. Academic, technical and vocational education are all vital to our economy and society and must be protected and invested in.

“Despite achieving excellent results today, some may be deterred from going into higher education due to doubts cast on the value of a degree from right-wing politicians.

“The Government needs to make it clear that a university degree remains the best route for young people to improve their life chances. All the data on graduate earnings backs this up.

“The Government also needs to urgently fix the student loan system, so students aren’t saddled with a lifetime of debt or put off from higher education because of worries over affordability. The time has passed for merely fiddling at the edges – the country needs a publicly funded system that removes the financial burden from individual graduates, stabilises university finances, and recognises the sector’s importance to delivering economic growth.

“College students receiving their results today have succeeded in the face of a two-tier system that pays their teachers less than their counterparts in schools. The Government has vowed to tackle the NEET crisis, but this can only be done by addressing the injustices that are hardwired into the education system. College teachers, including those leading vocational and technical courses, must be paid properly if ministers are serious about providing good outcomes and good jobs for the next generation.”

AAT CEO Sarah Beale said:

“Today is a huge day for the thousands of students picking up their A-Level results. It’s important they know just how many options are open to them next; they can forge their own path. The message coming out from government that university is not the only route to a rewarding career is welcome and long overdue. But we need to be much clearer on the range of routes available so young people can choose the path best suited to them.

“Vocational qualifications and apprenticeships don’t just mean hard hats and tool kits. They can also open up careers such as those in finance and accounting, a sector where 34% of employers struggled to recruit in the last year.

“Apprenticeships and vocational qualifications are not second-best options – they’re routes to gaining practical, real world skills whilst you get experience and earn money. They unlock potential and build the work readiness 68% of employers told us they struggle to find. Young people have the ambition and potential, what they need next is clear access to opportunity and an awareness of all the options available as they collect their results.”

Sharon Blyfield OBE, head of early careers and apprenticeships at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, said:

“We hire to retain. We know the skills and capabilities we’re trying to build – we can’t just go out and recruit those people. But with apprenticeships, we can grow and develop people in the way the business needs. Our apprentices fast-track within the organisation faster than a new hire because they’ve done all that groundwork. When engineering vacancies come up and apprentices are due to come off programme, it’s the apprentices who fill those roles – straightaway that’s a cost saving, and it’s supporting succession planning.”

“A lot of organisations still perceive apprenticeships as hard work. But as the apprentice starts asking really good, curious questions, suddenly the manager thinks — wait a second, I need more people like this.”

“We’ve worked hard to make our apprentices feel valued from day one. After an offer is made, we invite apprentices to barbecues at each of our sites with their parents, follow it with a week-long induction, and mark completion with a graduation, a gala dinner and awards. We also make sure managers visit the training provider, so they understand the off-the-job element and their role in supporting it.”

“From an engagement perspective, our apprentices are great ambassadors for the company, not just in schools but in the communities where parents are, because that’s a way to really get more young people to apply.”

“They bring so much to your company and I would highly recommend investing in apprenticeships to other employers.”

Jon Hornagold, apprenticeships manager at Amey and co-chair of the Advisory Panel (Employers) to the Association of Apprentices, said:

“Currently we have around 300 recruited apprentices, 78% under the age of 25, we need to make sure we’ve got a well-skilled workforce, apprenticeships are a key way of getting people in and equipping them with the skills for these roles.”

“When their sentence ends, they’ll stay on and become a full-time employee”.

Richard Gordon, director of safety, health, environment and quality at AD Construction Group, said:

“Apprentices bring fresh perspectives, digital skills, and a willingness to learn. They grow with your organisation and often become some of your most dedicated and capable employees. I can confidently say some of the best people in our business started their careers with us as apprentices or entry-level trainees, and progressed into supervisory, management and even director-level positions within the organisation.”

“There’s a well-reported construction skills gap in the UK, particularly as an ageing workforce retires, and demand increases for specialist skills in areas such as retrofit, building safety and sustainablity”

“For small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in particular, apprenticeships are an opportunity to shape the workforce you need rather than competing for an increasingly limited pool of experienced talent. You’re developing people who understand your business, your standards and your culture from day one.”

“Our advice to other SMEs considering taking on apprentices would be, invest in people early – in their support and mentoring – and take the time to listen to your apprentices.”

John Turner, chief executive of Visit Somerset said:

“As business leaders, we often talk about investing in technology, but real competitive advantage comes from investing in young people,” he said. “Apprentices bring enthusiasm, curiosity, creativity and a willingness to learn – qualities that can have a transformational impact on a small organisation.”

“Artificial intelligence is changing every industry, and tourism is no exception. For organisations like Visit Somerset, it is essential that we begin developing AI capability now rather than waiting until skills become even harder to find.”

“Young people often approach technology differently, ask challenging questions and help us think differently about how AI can improve productivity, customer experience and innovation,”

“The AI and automation apprenticeship allows us to develop future skills from within, rather than trying to recruit experienced specialists, we can nurture talent, provide real-world experience and help a young person develop practical AI skills while contributing to meaningful projects.”

“AI evolves incredibly quickly, and having an apprentice dedicated to exploring those developments allows us to experiment, learn and innovate far more effectively than we otherwise could.”

John Banks, T Levels and Apprenticeships Manager at Lloyds Banking Group, said:

“As well as providing opportunities for students to learn on the job, T Level placements are an excellent way for businesses to strengthen and diversify their future talent pipelines. They bring fresh perspectives, new ideas and real enthusiasm to our teams.”

“Embracing technical education routes into employment is essential to Lloyds Banking Group. It helps us build a workforce that better reflects the communities we serve and creates opportunities for talented young people who may not have considered a career with us otherwise.”

“Our line managers are consistently impressed by the enthusiasm, capability and potential that students bring. They quickly become valued members of the team, and the programme has delivered positive outcomes both for our business and for many of the young people who have begun their careers with us.”

Becca Gooch, Head of Research at EngineeringUK, said:

“Congratulations to all students receiving their exam results today. STEM A levels are a key route into engineering and technology careers, so we are pleased to see an increase in entries for all relevant subjects. This includes maths (+3.9%) maintaining over 100,000 entries for the third year running, further maths (+8.5%), computing (+1.1%), design and technology (+2.8%), and physics (+1.9%).

“It is positive too to see an increase in entries across all of these subjects among girls. In particular, for both computing (+2.8%) and D&T (+3.6%), the increase overall was driven by girls. While the increases in maths (+2.9%), further maths (+6.4%) and physics (+0.4%) were lower than the overall increases in these entries, it is still a move in the right direction.

“T Levels continue to grow in number and popularity, and we’re pleased to see a 46% increase in engineering and technology entries – taking the total to 8,307 young people. The proportion of girls taking engineering and technology T Levels has increased slightly from 12% to 13%.

“Currently women make up just 17% of the engineering and technology workforce. Addressing this gender imbalance would help the country meet its workforce needs as well as giving women a financial boost. It’s great to see positive movement, but there is still more to be done to increase the uptake of STEM subjects among girls.

“We’re delighted too that so many young people are opting to study engineering and technology at university level – it’s a great choice for them and welcome news for the sector. This year we have seen another large increase (+14%) to 34,100 in accepted applicants, compared to 30,020 in 2025, with a similar percentage increase for men and women. There’s huge growth across a range of industries and endless opportunities to make a real-world impact, from climate change to digital transformation. So, it’s an exciting time to be starting out on a career in engineering and technology.

“The upward trend in numbers suggests that efforts to attract more young people into engineering and technology are continuing to pay off. The skills they are developing are in high demand among UK employers, who are keen to welcome new talent into the workforce. These young people, and their peers on vocational and technical pathways, have the opportunity to enjoy sustained, rewarding and well-paid careers.”

Angela Joyce, Chief Executive Officer of Capital City College, said:

“Today’s results are a testament to the dedication, perseverance and ambition shown by our students across London. We are incredibly proud of their hard work, resilience and achievements. Whether they are progressing to university, an apprenticeship or entering the workforce, we wish them every success for the future. For those who did not get the results they hoped for, we encourage them to seek advice, explore their options and remember that success can take many forms.”

Lukas Kaminskis, CEO of Turing College, said:

“More than a quarter of a million 18-year-olds securing a university place today is something to celebrate. Higher education is more accessible than ever before. But amid the excitement of results day, students should also be asking what opportunities will be waiting for them when they graduate.

“The world of work is changing incredibly quickly, particularly because of AI, and choosing not only what to study, but which skills to develop alongside it, has arguably never mattered more.

“The 14% rise in students accepted onto engineering courses is an encouraging sign that many young people are already thinking about the technical skills the future economy will need. However, digital skills should not be limited to those pursuing technology or engineering careers. AI and data are reshaping fields ranging from healthcare and finance to law, marketing and the creative industries.

“That does not mean everyone needs to become a programmer. Employers will increasingly need people who can use digital tools confidently, understand and interpret data, evaluate the information AI produces and combine technology with human qualities such as creativity, communication, critical thinking and sound judgement.

“Students should also look for opportunities to apply their knowledge through practical projects and work experience, as employers increasingly want evidence of what someone can do, not simply what they have studied.

“University can be both educational and character-forming, and it remains the right choice for many people. But it is not the only route to a successful career. Apprenticeships, vocational courses, specialist training and online learning can also provide practical, up-to-date skills without following the traditional three-year degree path.

“The Skills Minister is right to recognise that the Plan 2 student loan system needs to be made fairer. Capping interest at 6% for the coming year will provide some certainty, but it does not resolve wider concerns about debt following graduates for decades.

“Students need clear information about the long-term financial commitment they are making and confidence that their chosen course will equip them with relevant skills and provide genuine value.”