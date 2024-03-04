Young singers head for grand final

Gower College Swansea is supporting young talent by sponsoring the 2024 Dunvant Young Singer competition.

Past winners of this fantastic competition include actress and singer Connie Fisher, West End performer Hayley Gallivan, and actor Ben Joyce, who is currently starring as Marty McFly in Back to the Future at the Adelphi Theatre in London.

The competition is open to young people aged between 15 and 19, who are living or studying in South Wales.

On Saturday 27 January, 30 young singers took part in a preliminary round at Gowerton Comprehensive School. The standard was exceptionally high and, after a tough judging process, the four finalists were chosen:

Ryan Evans – Gower College Swansea

Rhys Hunter – Olchfa School

Jasper Hollett – Bishopston Comprehensive School

Amelia Cliffe – Llandovery College

The four young singers will now take part in a grand final event at the school on Friday 8 March.

The College is sponsoring the event to the tune of £300 for the overall winner, and £100 each for the runners up.

“We are delighted to support the Dunvant Young Singer competition in 2024,” says Chief Executive Officer, Mark Jones. “We know there are many very talented young people in the local area and taking part in this competition could be just the springboard they need to a fantastic career in the performing arts.”