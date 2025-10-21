Youngest Mayor returns to college inspire students

Barking & Dagenham College is proud to welcome back one of its most inspiring alumni, Councillor Princess Bright — the borough’s youngest ever Mayor.

Cllr Bright, who made history when she was inaugurated as Civic Mayor of Barking and Dagenham in May 2025, studied at the College before embarking on a career rooted in public service and community leadership. The 29-year-old is also the UK’s second youngest mayor.

Princess studied for her AAT accountancy qualification at the College between 2014 and 2016, taking evening classes while studying full-time at university during the day. Reflecting on her time, she said: “Barking & Dagenham College laid the foundation for me to graduate from university with first-class honours and qualify as a chartered accountant. My experience here was fantastic, one of the best I’ve ever had. The tutors were so hands-on and supportive, and gaining an industry qualification alongside my degree gave me a real competitive edge.”

She had such a positive experience that she is now keen to encourage others to do the same: “Being able to study in the evenings alongside my university course was invaluable. I absolutely loved my time at the College; it was such a supportive, nurturing and friendly environment. We were all rooting for each other to succeed, and that made the journey even more special.”

In June, she joined staff, students and special guest Idris Elba OBE for the unveiling of a commemorative paving stone outside the College. She will be returning again this academic year to speak to students and take part in a series of events designed to inspire the next generation of leaders.

Since first being elected as a councillor in 2018 at just 22 years old, Cllr Bright has gone from strength to strength, serving as a school governor, board member of a non-governmental organisation, and mentor for young people aspiring to leadership roles. In her current role as Civic Mayor, she champions inclusivity, community pride and connection, and is supporting two charities close to her heart: Ab Phab Youth Club and Crohn’s & Colitis UK.

Reflecting on her journey, Zoe Richardson, Skills Events & Development Manager, Barking & Dagenham College said: “Cllr Princess Bright is a leader, role model and history maker. Dedicated, driven and community-focused from the start, she laid the foundations of her journey with us before going on to make history. Her story proves that leadership starts with believing in yourself, and never forgetting where you came from.”

College Principal and CEO Natalie Davison added: “We are delighted to welcome Princess back to Barking & Dagenham College. She is a shining example of ambition, resilience and service, and we know her story will inspire our students to believe in their own potential.”