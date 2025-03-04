9 Things Parents Should Do to Help Their Kids’ Careers 

Careers guidance in schools isn’t just a box-ticking exercise—it’s a life-changer. Research shows that good careers guidance helps students achieve better jobs, higher wages, and greater confidence as adults, with measurable knock-on benefits for society and the economy.

Students who take part in career guidance activities during school are 85% more likely to feel confident about their future prospects as adults (Moote et al., 2024). High-quality careers guidance also reduces the risk of becoming NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) by 20%, and this figure jumps to 39% for disadvantaged students (Careers & Enterprise Company, 2024).

For disadvantaged children, careers advice is transformative. It raises aspirations, improves knowledge of opportunities, and helps overcome barriers like lack of social networks or knowledge about the job market. Targeted guidance can halve the likelihood of economically disadvantaged youth falling into long-term unemployment (Robinson and Salvestrini, 2020).

The benefits of career guidance don’t stop when school ends. Adults who received careers advice as students are more likely to secure fulfilling jobs and feel positive about their career paths. While only half of UK adults feel optimistic about their work prospects today, that figure rises to over 80% among those who accessed professional career support (CDI Valuing Careers Research, 2024).

Research also shows that investing in careers guidance during compulsory education delivers an average cost-benefit ratio of 2.5:1 (Hooley et al., 2023). This means that for every £1 spent on careers education, the economy sees a return of £2.50 – a clear case for making this support a priority in schools.

The stakes are high: early unemployment has long-term effects on wages, job satisfaction, and even health. Effective careers advice mitigates these risks by guiding students toward education or employment pathways that suit their skills and interests (Bell & Blanchflower, 2013). It’s not just good for individuals—it saves taxpayers millions by reducing reliance on welfare and boosting the economy.

9 Things Parents Should Do to Help Their Kids’ Careers

Parents are one of the most influential forces in shaping their children’s career paths, yet many feel unprepared to navigate the maze of modern qualifications and career routes. Today’s job market is evolving rapidly, and it can feel overwhelming to keep up, especially with lots of different emerging pathways like apprenticeships, T Levels, or careers in digital and AI. Research shows that over two-thirds of parents would engage more if prompted by schools or colleges, which highlights the need for better collaboration.

Tools like the Talking Futures website and CPD modules for schools are game-changers, equipping parents with practical strategies to have informed, constructive conversations about careers. Ultimately, it’s about starting early, encouraging exploration, and focusing on transferable skills like problem-solving and adaptability—qualities that prepare young people for any future. Parents don’t need all the answers; they just need to be a supportive guide as their children navigate their options.

Start Career Conversations Early

Begin talking about careers as early as possible. Discuss their interests, strengths, and what excites them. Early engagement builds confidence and helps children explore possibilities without pressure.

Encourage Exploration

Support your child in trying out different experiences like weekend or summer jobs, internships, volunteering, or job shadowing. These opportunities provide hands-on insights into what they enjoy—or don’t—and help them develop valuable transferable skills like problem-solving and adaptability.

Focus on Skills, Not Just Jobs

Talk about the skills your child can develop, such as communication, teamwork, and critical thinking, rather than pushing them toward specific careers. These skills are essential across industries and prepare them for a changing job market.

Be Open-Minded About Modern Pathways

Stay informed about emerging qualifications like T Levels or apprenticeships and careers in fields like digital technology or AI. If you feel unprepared, resources like the Talking Futures website can help you understand these options better.

Leverage Your Network

Use your personal and work connections to create opportunities for your child. Whether it’s inviting colleagues to share career insights or helping them find mentors, your network can be a powerful resource.

Link School Learning to Real Life

Ask your child how what they’re learning in school connects to real-world careers. This can be anything from how Maths calculations are useful for building/construction to the way science and technology are use in healthcare or engineering careers. This helps them see the relevance of their education and sparks curiosity about future possibilities.

Take Advantage of School Resources

Engage with career fairs, workshops, or school-organized events where professionals speak about their industries. If your school offers career-related homework or projects, use these as opportunities to have meaningful discussions at home about your child’s interests and aspirations.

Help Them Think About Lifestyle Choices

Encourage your child to consider how their career might align with their desired lifestyle—whether they want to live in a big city, travel frequently, or stay close to home. Lifestyle preferences can shape career decisions in meaningful ways.