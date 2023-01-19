Attract, Retain and Grow your team to grow your Business

Businesses with good culture find ways to empower employees to make correct decisions themselves, rather than having to be reined in by management and the one of the best examples of this is Netflix with their “act in Netflix’s best interests” statement.

When you ‘connect the dots’ on attracting, retaining and growing your people then your chances of business growth improve considerably. I do hope that you get a chance to read my Canny Bites Book and I sincerely wish you the best on your journey.