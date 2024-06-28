BMet are officially “careers ahead!” following two more top tier national standard awards

BMet College has again been officially recognised for their outstanding careers work and service this week, in the form of the highest “Gold Standard” accreditation.

Following a rigorous assessment, the college has also been awarded the national Quality in Careers Standard (QICS) under licence by Ixion.

Achieving the “Gold Standard” for the second time and the QiCS for the third time, demonstrates BMet’s (which includes James Watt, Matthew Boulton and Sutton Coldfield Colleges) top level and successful approach to careers education.

The Quality in Careers Standard is given to education providers, who can demonstrate the importance they place on careers and how they support students to make decisions about their life after school/college, fully incorporating the Gatsby Benchmarks.

In addition, BMet is the largest organisation, out of only four nationally, that has secured the coveted Gold award for the National Standard.

BMet, continually works to improve the range of opportunities available for all its students. Recognising the importance of preparing learners for their future careers, the college has always been committed to helping students achieve their career goals.

Jenny North, Head of Careers Guidance & Careers Leader at BMet said: “We are extremely happy and grateful that our high standard and varied careers provision has been rewarded nationally, by such credible accreditations.

“At BMet, we strive to provide high quality, impartial careers advice and guidance, that helps students develop their knowledge, skills and experience, that will help carve successful futures for them to be successful in reaching their great career destinations.”

“These accreditations continue to give us a flexible framework that has enabled us to audit our work on careers and ensure our students are receiving beneficial advice, practical support and experience. This is so they’re prepared for the next stage of their education, employment, self-employment, or training.”

Achieving the national standard accreditations demonstrates how the principal, governors and leadership team at BMet embrace, promote and endorse quality careers education, as well as acknowledging the part it plays in the overall success of the college and its students.

BMet offers a range of activities and opportunities to introduce students to the world of work and help them make decisions about life after college.