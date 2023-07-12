Call for entries: The ERSA Employability Awards 2023

Calling all seasoned professionals, dedicated teams, innovative partnerships, and forward-thinking innovators, showcase your hard work and remarkable achievements across the employability spectrum. The Employment Related Services Association’s Employability Awards 2023 are open for entries.

This year’s highly anticipated awards programme recognises exceptional commitment, pioneering approaches, and the dedicated expertise of everyone working for better work by supporting disadvantaged people move closer and into employment.

Elizabeth Taylor, ERSA’s Chief Executive says:

“The employment support sector is never short of challenges. Helping people into worthwhile employment is achieved against a background of financial, commercial, health and political events that impact the work we do. That’s why the ERSA Employability Awards exist – and are so special – to highlight the outstanding efforts of those who use their skills, initiative and empathy to help change people’s lives.

“This year’s categories reflect the inspiring services the sector delivers, the dedicated people that deliver them, and the communities of expertise that are laying the path to a fairer labour market. We can’t wait to see the outcomes.”

The awards are free to enter until 12 noon on Friday 22 September and are open to any individual, team or organisation of any size that supports jobseekers to find worthwhile work and achieve sustainable careers. More than 200 entries were received last year from organisations across the UK. Entries are judged by an independent panel of experts and winners will be announced at ERSA’s annual winter conference. The Employability Awards shortlist will be published on Monday 9th October 2023.

All organisations shortlisted will be showcased in a virtual Employability Awards brochure.

For 2023, ERSA will be awarding the following categories:

Frontline Advisor of the Year – Working for Better Work

Applications are welcomed for employment advisors, specialist staff and trainers who have demonstrated exceptional commitment working with their caseload, moving people in to work, into good jobs with opportunities for career progression and ensuring there is in-work support.

Frontline Manager of the Year – Working for Better Work

Applications are welcomed for inspirational managers who encourage and support their frontline teams to achieve excellent performance, benefitting customers and achieving performance against targets.

Employer Partnership of the Year Award – Working for Better Work

Applications are welcomed for employers who are working with employment support providers, creating good, sustainable jobs, that meet both the needs of the employer and their employees.

Achiever of the Year Award – Working for Better Work

Applications are welcomed for a significant achiever, an exceptional jobseeker, who has shown determination and flexibility to achieve the right job for them, embarking on a career.

Employer Engagement Practitioner of the Year Award – Working Together

Applications are welcomed for employer engagement practitioners who demonstrate an understanding of both employers in the local labour market and the needs of participants.

Community Outreach of the Year Award – Working Together

Applications are welcomed for a delivery team or employment support organisation that can demonstrate success in reaching potential participants in local communities, bringing them on to provision and moving them in to good work.

Tailored Employment Support of the Year Award – Working Together

Applications are welcomed for frontline teams who work together to support caseloads of those further from the labour markets, enabling people to achieve economic independence.

The Behind the Scenes Award – Working Together

Applications are welcomed for teams and individuals that support front line services such as IT, service design and research. Those that are delivering cost effective solutions to improve performance.

Partnership of the Year Award – Working Together

Applications are invited from partner organisations that add value to employment support contracts, providing expertise in areas such as health, housing, training, finances and rehabilitation. Applications are also invited from referral organisations that introduce clients to employment support partners.

The Sharing Best Practice Award – Working for Everyone

Applications are invited for individuals who contribute to forums, conferences and networks. Those who set the agenda and lead the debate.

Social Value Award – Working for Everyone

Applications are invited for initiatives that have delivered over and above requirements and that have provided exceptional value for money, both in terms of the public purse and value in communities.

Digital Solution of The Year Award

Applications are invited for digital offers that enhance employment support, making it more accessible and inclusive, supporting and complementing the role of the advisor.

Outstanding Contribution to the Sector Award

Applications are invited for an exceptional leader that contributes to the sector as a whole. An inspirational leader contributing to performance, innovation, commissioning and policy change. Shaping a fairer jobs market.

Share your story. Celebrate your achievements.

Entries close at 12 noon on 22nd September 2023.

Enter online here.

Published in