College welcomes social care charity to support jobs inclusion

@BordersCollege has recently welcomed Cornerstone, a leading Scottish social care charity, to take advantage of the facilities at the Galashiels campus, with the organisation visiting two days per week to use classrooms and catering facilities.

On a recent visit, which tied in with DuoDay, the charity took the opportunity to speak with staff about the types of job roles in the College and the support offered to disabled employees to gain and remain in employment.

DuoDay is an annual event that brings together disabled people, Supported Employment providers and employers for one day to promote diversity and inclusion in our workplaces.

Cornerstone’s focus is to encourage social inclusion, reduce loneliness, and improve health, independence and wellbeing, and Borders College Director of People Services, Debbie Kerr, who spoke with the group, believes the College can help support these objectives, saying:

“We were delighted to welcome Cornerstone to the campus on DuoDay to chat about what’s happening around the College and what we have to offer, as well as providing guidance and support on applying for jobs with us or with other employers.

“We value the diversity of our workforce and work hard to create an inclusive environment where each individual can bring their unique skills, experiences and ideas to the table to help us grow.”

Cornerstone was first established in 1980 by Nick Baxter in the North East of Scotland to support adults, children and young people who had a variety of needs, including physical and learning disabilities, autism, and dementia.

Since then, they have been fundamental in changing the face of social care in Scotland through implementing a person-centred approach to care and following the belief that everyone, no matter their ability, should be able to play an active part in their own community.

