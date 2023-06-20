Event to inspire and empower women in engineering

WOMEN in engineering will be inspired and empowered at an event to celebrate their place in this dynamic sector.

Sellafield Ltd Women’s Engineering Society is hosting the day at Energus on Wednesday (June 21) ahead of International Women in Engineering Day on Friday (June 23).

The theme for the event is safety and security with a number of speakers lined up.

There will also be self development sessions on assertiveness delivered by the Centre For Leadership Performance, and the event is also an opportunity to network.

Supporting the day are a number of stalls for attendees to visit. Companies including: Arup, The Institution of Engineering and Technology, the Civil Nuclear Constabulary and Forth will be showcasing their commitment to safety and security and promoting women in the engineering sector.

The event aims to promote diversity in engineering, encouraging more women to pursue careers in the sector. In the afternoon the doors will open to all members of the public with the intention that women and girls contemplating a career in engineering will come and meet those established in the industry.

Engineers and leaders will share their personal journeys, challenges, and triumphs, offering invaluable insights into the world of engineering and the opportunities it presents for women.

Lorna Devine, Sellafield’s Engineering Development Solutions Lead, said:

“Events like this one are so important in our calendar. For those already in the business it’s a chance to network, get career guidance and support from like minded women and to become aware of emerging industry initiatives and opportunities, particularly embracing this year’s theme of safety and security.

“It was equally important to us to open the event up in the afternoon to those who are looking for a career in engineering.

“Seeing is believing and we hope to inspire and engage more women into engineering. We work hard to get the message out there that this industry is open to everyone. It’s an incredibly rewarding and fascinating career.”

Lorna, based at Sellafield’s Engineering Centre of Excellence at Cleator Moor, is a proud example of home grown talent. Born in Cleator, educated locally before studying degree apprenticeship in engineering with Gen2 she’s the perfect role model for young women looking to engineering.

Now, she leads innovative six-week sprint projects at Sellafield’s Engineering Centre of Excellence which looks at industry solutions which save time, money and help remove people from hazardous environments.

She added: ‘‘Sellafield is an incredibly supportive employer and there are opportunities right across the business. At the Engineering Centre of Excellence we have an inclusive and empowering environment and at events like this one we get the chance to spread the word further.

“Our Women’s Engineering Society provides a safe place for female employees to discuss any issues they may have, seek a mentor and get any support they need in the workplace. We are incredibly proud of what we have set up here.”

Holly Maxwell, Lead System Engineer, set up the mentoring programme for female engineers at Sellafield.

She said: “Building a strong network is crucial for career growth, and this event will offer an environment for meaningful interactions.

“The event celebrates the growing presence of women in engineering and the vital role they play in driving innovation and progress in the industry.

“By shining a spotlight on their achievements, this event aims to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and promote equal opportunities for women in engineering.

“By embracing this year’s theme those who attend will leave with a greater level of understanding of what they can do to help keep everyone safe and secure.”

Event details – Energus Building, Lillyhall. The morning session is by invitation only but the doors are open to the public 2pm-4pm.

