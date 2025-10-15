Fedcap Clubhouses Win National Award

Fedcap’s Clubhouses have won The Shine Awards 2025 Holistic Wellness Integration category, which highlights companies and organisations that fully integrate physical, mental, financial, social and emotional health and wellbeing approaches.

The clubhouses were launched by not-for-profit organisation Fedcap in 2023 in Surrey and Sussex as places where unemployed people with complex mental health/social needs could meet, develop skills and enjoy positive social interactions as part of a work-ordered day.

Nine in 10 members have improved their health at the Fedcap Clubhouses, with nearly a third finding sustainable employment. Since opening, Fedcap Clubhouses have enabled 66 members to move into paid employment – individuals who, without this support, would have been highly unlikely to return to work.

Brian Bell, President of Fedcap Employment, said: “I’m extremely proud of our Clubhouse teams and members for winning this award which is a testament to the hard work that has gone into creating and developing our highly successful Clubhouses.

“Fedcap has long recognised the need to devise solutions that integrate work and health to address growing numbers of people who believe their physical and mental health conditions prevent them from working. We’re grateful to the Department for Work and Pensions for funding Clubhouse to allow us to pilot and continue this innovative model of mental health and employability support.”

Fedcap Clubhouses’ impact extends far beyond employment. Members report better mental and physical health, greater confidence, and reduced isolation:

• 73% of members reported improvements in their mental health symptoms (Warwick Edinburgh Mental Wellbeing Scale)

• 72% reported improved general wellbeing (Work and Social Adjustment Scale)

The holistic model has produced measurable outcomes, including decreased reliance on primary care, lower prescription rates, and positive effects on family members and close relationships -amplifying its value well beyond the individual.

Terry’s Story

Terry, 54, joined Fedcap’s Riverside Clubhouse in Staines, Surrey, after he lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Terry was experiencing issues with his mental health so he was given access to a range of tasks designed to help him learn and improve his skillset, as well as guidance to establish a structured and improved life routine.​

Terry took advantage of Clubhouse’s focus on self-efficacy and member choice and self-determination, equipping him with skills that he can take forward in his life, reducing the risk of social isolation, anxiety and additional healthcare/social intervention. As a result, he grew in confidence and successfully applied to become a probation officer with the Ministry of Justice where he is now thriving.

Terry said: “Since joining Clubhouse, I’ve built a support network, improved my mental health, reduced medication, and secured a job that suits my needs.”