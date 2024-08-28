Future Facilities Managers: Last chance to enter the Deborah Rowland Scholarship

The deadline to apply for the Deborah Rowland Scholarship for FM training closes on 14 September 2024.

The scholarship, in partnership with the Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management (IWFM), aims to break down the barriers for those wanting to gain a career in workplace and facilities management (WFM). Two recipients of this award will receive no-cost mentoring and training to fast track them through the FM industry, with the intention of them becoming future leaders in the FM world.

Applicants to the scholarship will be required to demonstrate their passion for pursuing a career in FM, the work ethic to be able to complete the training, and that they are unable to fund their development in other ways. Once the two successful recipients are announced at the IWFM awards, they will need to engage with the mentoring and coaching throughout the scheme, while producing quarterly reports to track their growth.

WFM is an incredibly diverse industry with vast untapped potential for people interested in all sorts of careers. It offers the opportunity to learn and apply skills across a huge range of disciplines – including engineering and maintenance, technology and data, softer people-focused roles in guest services, and everything in between.

Deborah Rowland founded this scholarship after being diagnosed with advanced cancer. With much experience in the FM industry in consultant or director roles, currently working at Sodexo UK for over seven years, she is passionate about ensuring that the future of FM is supplied by ambitious and invigorating talent.

Deborah Rowland, founder of the Deborah Rowland Scholarship, said: “We have extended the deadline of our scholarship until 14 September to ensure that we can reach as many applicants as possible. There has never been a better time to be a part of the workplace and FM industry, with constant innovations in sustainability and technology, and we believe this initiative can help find and nurture the next generation of talent.”