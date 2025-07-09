Graduates urged to be honest as employers report rise in AI-driven CV fraud

As thousands of new graduates prepare to enter the labour market, a YouGov survey for Hedd reveals a sharp rise in CV fraud, with employers warning that AI is making it easier for candidates to falsify applications.

Degree verification and fraud service provider, Hedd, part of Jisc, commissioned YouGov to poll more than 500 HR decision makers. It found that 67% of large companies have seen an increase in job application fraud, attributing the trend to AI tools being used to enhance or fabricate experience or qualifications.

The findings come as new graduates apply for roles in a competitive market. Nearly half (45%) of large companies reported discovering that a job applicant had provided false information about their qualifications. This could include claiming a degree they did not earn or inflating grades.

While smaller companies reported fewer cases of job application fraud (20% of small businesses and 42% of medium-sized firms), experts believe this is partly because they are less likely to verify qualifications rather than a true difference in applicant behaviour.

Just over half (52%) of large businesses said they check all academic credentials, compared with 37% of medium-sized firms and only 29% of small businesses. In fact, more than a quarter (26%) of small companies admitted they do not check qualifications at all.

This research builds on previous findings from Prospects, part of Jisc Student Services. It found that AI tools are playing a major role in improving and crafting job applications with 43% of students using AI for editing a CV or cover letter, 35% for writing a CV or cover letter from scratch and 26% for answering questions in application forms.

Qualification fraud experts at Hedd are urging students and jobseekers to check the detail and be authentic, warning that misleading employers could damage their careers before they begin.

Graduate careers expert Chris Rea leads the Hedd qualification fraud service. He said: “The rise of AI-generated CVs makes it easier than ever for candidates to misrepresent their qualifications and it can be harder for employers to spot.

“But cutting corners at the start of your career can have serious consequences. Employers are becoming more vigilant, and if you’re found to have lied on your CV, it could cost you the job, or worse, damage your professional reputation long term. It’s easy for AI to misinterpret or exaggerate information, so it’s important to triple check the end result.”

Hedd is also warning that many businesses may not realise their verification processes are insufficient. Simply asking to see a paper or digital qualification certificate is not enough.

Despite the risks, just 39% of small firms currently validate qualification authenticity by either checking with the university/education provider, using a background screening agency or using a qualification verification platform. This compares to 85% of large organisations and 76% of medium-sized businesses.