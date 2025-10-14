Health Equity Funding secured to support ‘Bridge to Nursing’ social mobility programme in Teesside

Legal & General (L&G) has announced its support for The Talent Foundry’s (TTF) new Bridge to Nursing programme, a pioneering initiative designed to tackle health inequalities and expand access to nursing careers for young people from underrepresented and disadvantaged backgrounds in Teesside.

Sir Michael Marmot and the UCL Institute of Health Equity (IHE) in partnership with L&G announced a £3 million ‘Health Equity’ Fund. The Fund will support place-based initiatives tackling the driving forces behind health inequality in the UK.

This programme is a local expression of L&G’s Health Equity Fund, launched in partnership with UCL’s Institute of Health Equity, which funds scalable, evidence-based interventions across the UK to remove barriers to healthier lives.

Tackling health inequalities and workforce shortages

Teesside faces some of the poorest health outcomes in the UK, with lower life expectancy and higher levels of long-term illness linked to socio-economic deprivation. Ensuring we continue to have a pipeline of nurses who reflect the communities we serve is also vital.

Bridge to Nursing directly addresses both challenges by building a diverse local talent pipeline into the healthcare workforce and improving educational and employment outcomes for young people.

A collaborative model for change

The pre-degree programme is being delivered by TTF in partnership with the NHS England North East and Yorkshire, Middlesbrough Council, Teesside University Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) and local health and care partners. It will:

Support 25 students aged 16–18 through in-depth mentoring, workshops, application and interview preparation, and hands-on insights into nursing careers and degree programmes



Reach a further 475 students through wider school-based awareness sessions

Provide access to simulation labs, mentors, and strategic support from partner organisations.

Create a scalable model for improving health outcomes through place-based collaboration.

“There are growing career opportunities in healthcare across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool which provide skilled, well-paid jobs for local people. However, it’s essential everyone has the best support to take advantage of these opportunities – and is why courses such as these are so important to help our young people get the right training which puts them on the path to success.“

Ben Houchen, Mayor of Tees Valley

“Bridge to Nursing is a brilliant example of what can be achieved when organisations come together with a shared purpose – tackling inequality and improving lives. We’re proud to be working with fantastic local partners as part of a programme that opens doors for our young people, offering social mobility while strengthening our local NHS. Legal & General’s support is helping us to build a fairer, healthier future for Teesside.“

Chris Cooke, Mayor of Middlesbrough “At Teesside University we have an established track record of working with healthcare providers to deliver the much-needed skills needed to improve the health of our region and beyond. Equally, we take pride in our progressive approach to ensuring as many people as possible can benefit from the transformative impact of higher education. Therefore, we are delighted to be part of this programme which aligns perfectly with our mission and values as a civic university for the Tees Valley.“

Dr Ann French, Dean of Teesside University’s School of Health & Life Sciences “We are delighted to be partnering with TTF on this fantastic programme. As a health and care system, we have a social responsibility to grow our future nursing workforce to be reflective of the communities they serve, whilst reducing inequalities and promote social mobility through employment and educational opportunities. Education and employment opportunities have long been linked to better health outcomes. Giving children and young people opportunities to pursue a career in nursing will benefit local communities’ economic growth and in turn once qualified nurses can give back to communities and influence health to be of great benefit to society. We are delighted to be involved in this programme.“

Michelle Henderson, Senior Nurse Nursing Directorate NHS England (North East and Yorkshire) “Bridge to Nursing is about tackling entrenched health inequities in Teesside and giving young people the opportunity to shape their own futures and their communities’ health. By opening pathways into nursing for talented students who might otherwise be excluded, we will help them fulfil their potential and strengthen the NHS workforce where it is most needed. L&G’s backing enables us to provide the tools, confidence and experiences to make this possible.“

Cate Smith, Director of Programmes and Partnerships at TTF

Building healthier, fairer communities

Through its Health Equity Fund, L&G aims to create fairer, healthier life outcomes by supporting programmes that are replicable, locally relevant and evidence based. Bridge to Nursing exemplifies this approach by combining social mobility, workforce development and health equity in a single initiative.

The programme also offers NHS and other health and care sector opportunities to mentor and volunteer, strengthening links between healthcare providers and the communities they serve. Its impact will be measured through participant retention, progression into nursing degrees and student and volunteer feedback.

With nursing degree applications down 35% nationally, initiatives like Bridge to Nursing are critical to ensuring the NHS has a diverse, representative workforce capable of delivering care in the communities most in need.