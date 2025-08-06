Hydrogen Safe Looks to Expand with Teaching Appointments

Hydrogen Safe, the training specialist delivering courses, qualifications and bespoke e-modules in hydrogen safety, has announced expansion plans following its acquisition by IACS last month.

As a leading inspection, engineering, and testing consultancy specialising in pipelines, IACS brings more than 25 years of expertise to the business, providing access to cross-cutting projects that could benefit from the shared services of both companies.

With extended scope and a pipeline of new business opportunities, Hydrogen Safe is expanding and looking for several Training and Content Specialists to join the team in Manchester.

Ideally suited to those with a background in science and looking to transition to a training role, the opportunity would suit ambitious individuals with a genuine interest in hydrogen, sustainability and net zero.

Director of Partnerships at Hydrogen Safe, Elizabeth Simon, comments:

“Following the acquisition of Hydrogen Safe by IACS last month, we are really excited to announce that we are expanding.

“Starting the next chapter in our journey, we are really looking forward to providing NQTs and individuals with experience in education with a pathway into industry. This sector is evolving every day and there is always something new to learn.

“The roles are fast-paced and will give the right candidates a real opportunity to learn, to share, to progress and to lead a sector that is providing businesses across the country with access to the green economy.”

Director of IACS, Laura Hewitt, comments:

“We were very pleased to announce the acquisition of Hydrogen Safe last month. The company has established itself as a credible supplier of specialist training to both the public and private sector since its launch.

“Having worked alongside the business for some time, it made sense for us to cement the relationship and build stronger alliances as we both work towards setting the infrastructure that will support businesses as we transition to clean energy.

“We very much see this as the next phase in Hydrogen Safe’s journey and look forward to building the relationships we have, while extending our network, allowing us to deliver the training companies need to equip their workforce for the future.”