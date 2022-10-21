Lives broken by addiction offered hope through employability support

Men whose lives have been blighted by drug or substance misuse are being offered the chance to re-build their lives through a joint partnership of The Carpenters Arms and Access Training (East Midlands) Ltd.

The Carpenters Arms is a Christian abstinence-based residential programme based in Leicestershire. Its Loughborough and Melton Mowbray centres offer a safe and welcoming environment to residents aged 18-65 from across the UK who need help with turning their lives around, escaping homelessness and addiction to drugs or substances, and reintegrating into their communities.

The charity enlisted the support of Access Training in devising a series of training courses to build the employability skills of its residents. The training focused on the second phase of a three-stage programme (the first being Admission and the third Move On) to help residents identify the changes they want to see in their lives, offering highly practical training to make that happen.

Access Training has already successfully delivered a three-week course to a first cohort of The Carpenters Arms’ residents, and is about to embark on a second. Stage 1 of the training focuses on building confidence and re-introducing residents to learning, and covers elements such as how to work in a team, as well as manner and conduct. Stage 2 focuses on applying for work, including CV writing and interview skills. Finally, an optional Stage 3 focuses on vocational learning, including in basic IT skills, maths and English, and in Health and Social Care for those looking to join the sector.

Scott Wheatley, Assistant Director of Operations at the charity, said,

“Getting residents ready to move on to education or employment is a key part of our service but we can’t deliver that on our own.

“Training from Access has not only given the guys real confidence, it has brought normality to what have otherwise been very chaotic lives. It has also led to some residents considering new career paths, and has proved a valuable addition to their CVs and a reference point at interview.

“One particular resident was so engaged with the training that he biked in from Loughborough eight miles each way, every day. Knowing the impact the Centre has on their own lives leads many of our residents to consider a role where they too can help others. This particular individual is one such example, and we’re now looking at an apprenticeship scheme with Access to help him make the transition from resident to staff member.”

Kathryn Harrold, Employability Trainer at Access Training, added:

“A source of motivation for us all at Access Training is making a social impact through the training we deliver. We measure this social value through the increase in skills, employment prospects and confidence levels of our learners. It’s rewarding to see people take a step closer to a new life. In fact, it’s a privilege!

“Often, when people are in a vulnerable position, all they need is a little confidence and self-esteem. Our training certainly helps bring those qualities to the fore, and I have no doubt that the residents at The Carpenters Arms will go on to fulfil their true potential as a result.”

