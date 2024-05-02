Cabin Crew Students Launch Dream Careers at easyJet

Nine students from HSDC South Downs (@Be_HSDC) are reaching new heights after securing their dream roles in the aviation industry.

Sophie Priest, Isla Carpenter, Sophie Elmes and Faye Adams are among nine students who have successfully secured Cabin Crew positions at easyJet ahead of completing the Air Cabin Crew Training (Fast Track) Level 2 Diploma course this spring.

The Fast Track Level 2 Diploma course is run over a six-month period, enabling students to accelerate their training and secure jobs ahead of the busy summer season.

As part of the course, students are given hands-on experience from undertaking practical sessions in HSDC’s Aviation Suite to visiting training centres in the local and surrounding areas. This gives students a realistic overview of what it would look like to work in the industry and also provides them with skills that could set them apart from other applicants.

Sophie Priest, who finished her studies in March 2024 said:

“I’ve always wanted to work as Cabin Crew but I had no prior experience, however, the Air Cabin Crew Training course has provided me with this. I have learned so much in six months as the course really does give you a great head start.

Visiting an aviation training centre in Bournemouth was really helpful as it gave myself and the rest of the class a realistic overview of what it would be like to work on a real-life aircraft. I had the opportunity to try things such as opening a plane door which I feel will definitely be an advantage for me once I begin my role at easyJet.”

Faye Adams, who has always been a keen traveller added:

“I really enjoyed the role-playing part of the course and there is a great balance between practical and theoretical work.

Our class also took part in mock interviews led by ex-students, which I found really helpful. Once I had my actual Cabin Crew interview, I felt prepared as I knew what to expect.”

Student Isla Carpenter added:

“The Fast Track course really does teach you the basics such as first aid and health and safety which is so important.

I have really enjoyed the role-play part of the course too which includes a pre and post-flight check and evacuation procedures.

During the course, we also took part in mock interviews with industry professionals and ex-students which was really helpful. We were given feedback sheets with pointers on how to improve which were extremely beneficial ahead of my real interview.”

Student Sophie Elmes added:

“The course is quite intense but it had prepared me for tricky situations I could encounter whilst working as Cabin Crew. The course has prepared me to be of a high standard, including wearing a uniform.”

The mock interviews have also been really good as they have been realistic and the feedback was extremely beneficial ahead of my real-life interview.”

A huge congratulations to all the students involved!