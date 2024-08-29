Afan College Student Exhibits Sustainable Fashion at Top London Gallery

This summer has been a remarkable one for Afan College’s Sustainable Fashion and Design student, Mia De La Rue-George. Mia was selected by the University of Arts London (UAL) Awarding Body to exhibit a collection of her work at the Origins Creatives exhibition, held in July at the Mall Galleries in London.

Mia’s tutor, Sarah Holmes, shared the exciting news, explaining that she had submitted work from several students to the UAL Origins Creatives exhibition competition, which celebrates the achievements of UAL students from across the UK. Out of 528 submissions nationwide, Mia’s work was chosen to be featured in this prestigious event.

Sarah said:

“Seeing Mia’s work as part of the exhibition was an incredible moment. I surprised Mia and her family by attending the private viewing evening to show my support. The evening was a vibrant celebration of artwork from various UAL courses, and it was a proud moment to see Mia’s work displayed so professionally in such a renowned space. It’s a tremendous achievement for one of our students to be selected for a London gallery exhibition. I’m incredibly proud of Mia’s creativity and the confidence she’s developed over the year. I look forward to seeing what she and the other Sustainable Fashion and Design students create in the coming academic year!”

Origins Creatives is a free exhibition that is organised by UAL Awarding Body. This event offers a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts, critics, and industry professionals in the creative sector to discover original talent and to celebrate the dedication and hard work of young creatives from across the UK and internationally.

Origins Creatives provides a platform for emerging talent to be seen and celebrated, connecting them with potential collaborators, industry leaders, and a wider audience. The exhibition highlights the exceptional work of students from centres across the UK, showcasing their talent across the UAL subject areas of Art and Design, Fashion Business and Retail, Creative Media, Music Performance and Production, Performing Arts, Entry Level 3 in Art and Design and Performing Arts, Professional Diplomas, and the Extended Project Qualification.

UAL Awarding Body believes in transformative education. They design and award creative qualifications that empower and inspire educators to help students reach their potential.

UAL Awarding Body is regulated by Ofqual, CCEA Regulation and Qualifications Wales. They currently offer qualifications in art and design, fashion, creative media, music and performing and production arts. They are also the UK’s leading provider of the Foundation Diploma in Art and Design qualification. Their qualifications have high retention and achievement rates because they are flexible, responsive and relevant to industry needs, and facilitate student progression.

UAL is Europe’s largest specialist art and design university, comprising six renowned Colleges: Camberwell College of Arts, Central Saint Martins, Chelsea College of Arts, London College of Communication, London College of Fashion and Wimbledon College of Arts.