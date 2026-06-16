New education schemes helping to make young offender institution ‘arguably the best’

A series of new educational initiatives at a progressive young offenders’ institution in south Wales is helping to make it one of the leading centres of its kind, according to a new independent report.

Following a recent inspection of YOI Parc by the HM Inspectorate of Prisons in conjunction with Welsh education inspectorate Estyn, the education provision provided by Novus Gower was described as good overall – the highest grade which can be awarded – helping to make YOI Parc “arguably the best in England and Wales”.

According to the report by HMIP and Estyn, teachers and children get on well at the institution at Bridgend, and partnerships with providers had improved since the last inspection. Reading initiatives and physical education also supported children’s personal development.

The inspection found that Novus Gower – a joint enterprise between education provider Novus and the Gower College Swansea to deliver education at YOI Parc – had invested in professional learning, contributing positively to the quality of teaching and learner outcomes, whilst also establishing a clearer vision for the curriculum. The education provision from Novus Gower “met the full range of learners’ needs – for example, drawing on expertise and support from the adult men’s prison to support learners working towards A levels or with English as a second language”.

Learners were also supported in their wider development, including a reading strategy, while there was “worthwhile provision” for learners to use the Welsh language and learn about the culture and heritage of Wales.

The new inspection found that the education timetable offered learners 25 hours of planned education time per week, while the standard minimum requirement set by the government is 15 hours. During 2025, there were also 191 course completions of which 166 achieved qualifications at different levels.

Previously, statistics released in September 2025 by the HM Inspectorate of Prisons highlighted that YOI Parc recorded the strongest results in England and Wales in the standards of education of children in custody. The new Estyn report follows a number of fresh initiatives, all introduced between August and December 2025, designed to further improve the standard of learning at Parc.

This includes a behaviour framework scheme with monetary rewards, with feedback from staff indicating improved learners’ understanding of behaviour and consequence. A progress tracking scheme for each learner has also been introduced, individual learning plans which are helping both staff and learners to better evaluate and discuss progress, as well as peer mentoring involving those about to transition into adult institutions.

Annick Platt, director of Novus Gower, said: “Some of these schemes sound quite simple on their own but when put together they are very powerful, helping to support learners and staff and create a positive, beneficial impact across the institute.

“The positive effects also help the families of the learners as they take steps towards employment with improved opportunities, and there are positive effects in the communities where they go back with lower reoffending rates. This report validates the efforts we have been making at YOI Parc to push forward with new initiatives to make real change to the outcomes for young offenders.”

Kelly Fountain, CEO of Gower College Swansea, said: “We are incredibly proud of what has been achieved at YOI Parc through our partnership with Novus. To be recognised as arguably the best young offenders’ institution in England and Wales is a testament to the dedication of everyone involved in delivering education there.

“As a college, we believe that education has the power to transform lives. The results we are seeing at YOI Parc, from qualification achievements to reduced reoffending, demonstrate that when the right support and the right opportunities are put in place, young people can and do thrive. We are committed to continuing this vital work through Novus Gower and building on the strong foundations we have established together.”

Survey results included in the report from HMIP last year showed that only four per cent of children were not taking part in any purposeful activity, set against figures of up to 39 per cent at other YOIs. The results also showed 90 per cent of children at YOI Parc felt staff were encouraging them to achieve the objectives from their sentencing plans.

The inspection report comes days after the House of Commons Welsh Affairs Committee welcomed education standards in Welsh prisons.

Novus, part of the LTE Group, is a UK social enterprise dedicated to improving lives and economic success through learning and skills. Novus provides education services for adults and young offenders at more than 50 sites across England and Wales.