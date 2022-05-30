NEW RESEARCH CAREERS INITIATIVE LAUNCHED TO SUPPORT CAREERS IN SURGICAL TECHNOLOGY

A new initiative has been launched to support academics and healthcare professionals to further develop their careers in the emerging world of surgical technology paving the way to improve patient outcomes in years to come

The SurgTech Career LaunchPad is led by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Advanced Incubator for Surgical Technologies in partnership with the NIHR Surgical MedTech Co-operative, powered by global super connectors, Empact Ventures.

The free virtual event will take place on 8th June from 9:30 am – 1:30 pm as a bridge between the academic community and the healthcare sector to explore new collaboration opportunities to better prepare the next generation of surgical health professionals. The initiative is supported by the Royal College of Surgeons of England, the MedTech Foundation and HealthTech World

It will feature 20+ speakers from organisations including University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the University of Cambridge School of Clinical Medicine, the Association of Perioperative Practice, the Council for Allied Health Professions in Research (CAHPR) and more.

The event will also feature MedTech startups and scaleups across the UK and Europe including Medisieve and Proximie in London, QV Bioelectronics in Manchester, CanSense in Swansea and AZmed in Paris. Each company will share their journey from their academic roots to commercialisation.

For those seeking to explore new collaborations, attendees can connect through the Speed Video Networking area and Digital Exhibition area or receive warm email introductions after the event to potential partners facilitated by the Empact Ventures team.

Professor David Jayne, Clinical Director of the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Surgical MedTech Co-operative, commented:

“I am really looking forward to this exciting event. This is a rare opportunity that brings the whole community together to discuss the training needs and academic opportunities for health professionals allied to surgery. I am confident that we will produce some concrete proposals to grow research capacity and capability in advanced surgical technologies”.

Professor Martin Birchall, Director of the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Advanced Incubator for Surgical Technologies, commented:

“The future of advanced surgical technology depends on the research contributions of those who need to be involved in its delivery. However, developing the research skills and careers of these surgeons, theatre nurses, ODPs and surgical care practitioners faces significant personal and systemic challenges. We believe that anyone interested in surgical technology research will find this meeting compelling. Come and join our online discussions so that we can progress theatre research careers together”

Please visit the SurgTech Career LaunchPad page at www.surgtechcareerlaunchpad.org for more information and to register to attend.

