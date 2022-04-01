Over 152,000 young people benefit from Kickstart

More than 152,000 young people have gained key work experience to-date thanks to the government’s Kickstart scheme with the final number of roles set to follow, including 13 at Chatsworth House.

Since September 2020, youngsters on Universal Credit aged between 16 and 24 have completed six-month work placements, with wages paid in full by the government.

The scheme has given young people the opportunity to work, earn and improve their prospects with many securing full-time employment at the end of their placements, including a group taken on last year by Chatsworth House.

The eighteenth-century home in Derbyshire is run by the Devonshire Group who have been a vocal supporter of the scheme.

The stately home employed youngsters in all parts of the business, including in the gardens and in the main house – seven of these have now been retained permanently.

Minister for Employment, Mims Davies MP said:

“Kickstart has created fantastic opportunities in the face of extraordinary circumstances, as part of the Plan for Jobs.

“Fresh faces have entered new sectors and gained lifelong skills, including in the Derbyshire Dales at Chatsworth House which I was fortunate enough to visit last summer.

“From tourism to tech, sport and sales, PR, plumbing, hospitality and home working there has been inclusive, exciting starter roles created in all areas across the country because businesses stepped up working with government to make sure our young people progressed.

“The scheme has created a truly life-changing legacy with thousands of young people better off than before the pandemic.

“And there’s still a record number of vacancies for youngsters to take advantage of in a range of sectors as part of our ambitious Way to Work campaign – connecting jobseekers to roles faster than ever before.”

Nathan Fairhead, Group Talent and Training Coordinator for the Devonshire Group, added:

“All our Kickstart candidates have demonstrated a fantastic attitude to their work experience placements and have thrown themselves in to the work of the teams they are part of.

“This has shone through in the way that they have developed their own skills and experience – they should all be very proud of what they have achieved.”

One young person to benefit from the scheme is Ella who started her placement with Chatsworth House in July 2021.

Ella who has a physics degree was unsure what she wanted to do for a career and was referred to the scheme by her Work Coach.

Following her Kickstart stint, she has been employed on a permanent basis and is now working full-time as a Sustainability Assistant.

Reflecting on her experience, she said:

“I knew I wanted a job where my work could contribute towards supporting the community or environment and that’s what sustainability is all about.

“I was happy that the Kickstart placement allowed me to build experience and then continue into a permanent role, as I felt very welcomed here by colleagues.

“I hope to continue to become more confident and get involved in more sustainable initiatives.”

Nominations are now open for the Kickstart awards – a chance to recognise young people who have made a real difference to employers with their progress.

The awards cover six categories, including amazing innovation and overcoming obstacles.

More details on how a Kickstarter can be nominated and the awards can be found here: Kickstart awards.

