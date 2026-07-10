Shortlist announced for AA College Restaurant of the Year 2026

People 1st International and AA Hotel & Hospitality Services are delighted to announce the four finalists for the AA College Restaurant of the Year Award 2026.

Following an inspiring Judging Day at The Belfry Hotel & Resort, hosted in partnership with AA Media, the judging panel selected four outstanding colleges whose presentations demonstrated exceptional innovation, professionalism, and commitment to supporting Hospitality Action.

This year’s finalists are:

The Brasserie, Milton Keynes College Group

The Cookery, York College

Senara Restaurant, Truro and Penwith College

The Classroom, Cardiff and Vale College

This year’s competition challenged students to plan, market, and deliver a charity event in support of Hospitality Action before presenting their project to a distinguished panel of industry judges.

The standard of presentations was exceptional, making the task of selecting just four finalists particularly challenging.

Presentations were assessed by an expert judging panel comprising Simon Numphud, Managing Director of AA Media; Oonagh Taylor, Technical Consultant at The Workforce Development Trust; Sean Wheeler, Chair of the College Accreditation Panel at People 1st International; and Jacques Hobson, Director of Food & Beverage at The Belfry Hotel & Resort.

Judges heard how students had developed innovative event concepts, collaborated with employers and industry partners, engaged local communities, created memorable guest experiences, and raised vital funds and awareness for Hospitality Action.

From immersive themed dining experiences and large-scale fundraising events to long-term initiatives designed to create lasting impact, every college showcased the ambition, ingenuity, and dedication of its students.

Reflecting on the day, Sean Wheeler, Chair of the College Accreditation Panel at People 1st International, said:

“It was a fantastic day with inspiring students and colleges. The standard was incredibly high, and I feel proud to be part of it.”

Simon Numphud, Managing Director of AA Media, added:

“The AA College Restaurant of the Year Award is always a highlight in the calendar. This year’s presentations were truly inspiring and made for a tremendous Judging Day, demonstrating the passion and ambition developing across our accredited colleges.”

Judging Day provided students with valuable opportunities to learn from leading hospitality professionals, gain industry insight, and expand their professional networks. Alongside presenting to the judging panel, students heard from Michelin-starred chef David Taylor, Chef Director of Hampton Manor’s award-winning restaurants Grace & Savour and Kynd, who shared insights on sustainability, community, career development, and the future of hospitality. Students also benefited from a behind-the-scenes tour of the resort and the opportunity to engage with Senior Head Chef Dean Cole, gaining valuable insights into professional kitchen operations and hospitality careers.