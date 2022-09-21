Up to the task – Ffion hails summer placement at Jones Bros

Ffion Taskin has called on young people to take full advantage of summer placements after thriving with one of the UK’s leading civil engineering contractors.

The 22-year-old has spent recent months at Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK, combining work on Morlais, where Jones Bros has secured a £23.5m contract to build onshore infrastructure for the Anglesey marine project, with assisting on tenders in head office.

Ffion, who lives a stone’s throw from the head office in Ruthin, said:

“Jones Bros is amazing, and it has been a fantastic experience being part of the team.

“The office is only five minutes down the road from me and it’s wonderful to be surrounded by local people working for a family business.

“Being a Welsh speaker and having the opportunity to speak the language fluently whilst at work is another big plus.

“I feel privileged to have had this chance of working at Jones Bros on a summer placement.

“The prospect of a full-time job after I return from travelling around Asia has been mentioned and it is overwhelming.”

Ffion was equally overcome when receiving news that she’d achieved a first-class degree in civil engineering from Liverpool John Moores University.

After opting for a degree in civil engineering over architectural engineering following a foundation year – and having spent the summer getting to grips with the sector – Ffion’s more than pleased with the choice.

She explained: “Ahead of my foundation year in engineering I always thought I would go down the route of architectural engineering, but that changed as time went on.

“Doing a degree in civil engineering and then getting out onsite is a completely different world, however. Seeing things in action up close and personal really helps understand why things are done the way they are.

“It’s been great to get out to Morlais and get stuck into things like surveying, whilst also spending time in the office working on tenders and developing my skills in that field.”

The world of civil engineering is not flooded with females, but Ffion is honoured to be flying the flag.

“It’s important for women to be in sectors like civil engineering for the younger generation,” said Ffion, who is part of the Institute of Civil Engineers (ICE) students and graduates committee.

“I was always around the world of engineering with one of my brothers an electrical engineer and the other working with aircraft.

“When I tell people what I do, some say ‘really?’ My reply is that someone has to do it and why not me?

“I often get people saying how amazing it is for me to be doing what I do and that’s a fantastic feeling.

“Women should be able to work in civil engineering if they want to and hopefully, I can help inspire a few more to follow in mine and other’s footsteps.”

Established in the 1950s, Jones Bros owns one of the largest plant fleets in the UK and employs approximately 500 people.

The company is currently working on contracts in various sectors including highways, flood and marine defence, waste management and renewable energy around the UK.

The company runs an award-winning apprenticeship scheme, which has produced nearly 50 per cent of its current workforce, with many of its senior managers having started out as apprentices or in a trainee role. It has recruited more than 100 apprentices during the past three years.

For more information visit www.jones-bros.com

Published in