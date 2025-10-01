Winchester’s Class of 2025 nurses can wear their badges with pride…

More than 100 new nurses and nursing associates have received their much-prized training badges having completed their courses at the University of Winchester.

The tradition of nurse training badges began in 1860 at St Thomas’ Hospital, the first formal nursing school in England, established by Florence Nightingale. More than 150 years later nurses still wear their training institution badge as a symbol of pride in their profession.

Winchester’s class of 2025 supported by their loved ones attended a special ceremony held at the West Downs Auditorium where they received their badges from special guests Sue Hill, from the Foundation of Nursing Studies, and Radhika Vijayakrishnan, Deputy Divisional Chief Nurse, Medical Division Hampshire Hospitals Foundation Trust.

Recipients came from the BN(Hons), TRNDAs and RNDAs in Adult, Learning Disability, Child and Mental health nursing fields as well as Nursing Associates, new and existing healthcare staff who have completed a two-year Foundation Degree with the University.

The students and their guests were welcomed by Dean of the Faculty of Health and Wellbeing, Elizabeth Davies Ward, a trained nurse herself.

Congratulating the 2025 cohort, the Dean said: “You are now on the beginning of a journey into one of the most noble and impactful professions in society. The badge is more than a symbol of that commitment – it is a reminder of the trust people place in you as nurses. It is a promise to continue to care for people with heart, compassion and unwavering dedication.”

Guest speaker Sue Hill, who holds an Honorary Doctorate from the University, told her audience that nursing offered a wide range of opportunities and that she’s had more than 25 different roles during her long career.

“I’ve had an incredible range of you can move upwards or sideways. If the job doesn’t work for you, explore and find another one,” said Sue.

“Don’t limit yourself to one thing – find the job and the people that suit you.”

She ended by saying the qualities needed by those working is health and social care were best summed up by Charles Dickens:

“Have a heart that never hardens, and a temper that never tires, and a touch that never hurts.”

Nursing courses at Winchester are based on the West Down Campus which has two five-bed hospital simulation wards, hi-tech medical mannequins and an active living centre set up to recreate a flat.

These facilities help students develop the clinical skills that are needed in real-life settings and are complemented with active learning on practice placements with the University’s partner trusts.