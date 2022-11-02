In-depth webinar: Claiming Apprenticeship Learning Support Funding with confidence

« All Events

Apprenticeship providers often lack confidence in claiming Learning Support Funding (LSF). Added to this, ESFA funding rules around learning support included some significant changes.

That’s why – led by our compliance expert David Lockhart Hawkins – we’re hosting a packed 2-hour webinar session to look at the rules and evidence needed to claim LSF funding with confidence.

Demonstrating practical examples of what is needed to support a claim, David will take you through:

The 22/23 Funding Rules for learning support

Identifying barriers to learning

Needs Assessment

Support Planning

Support Review

Funding claim controls

Compliance management

Best Practice

Attendees will also receive a detailed slide pack and a free Learning Support Review template to use month to month with your apprentices.

In addition to this, David has created Needs Assessment and Support Plan templates that can be purchased at a reduced rate alongside the session (see below). If you’d value a one-to-one session with David to chat through your own challenges / approach to learner support, this can be booked below too.

This webinar takes place on Thursday 12 January (9.30 – 11.30am).

Can’t make the date / time? Book anyway and we’ll send you the full recording and materials.

Booking Information

There are four options to choose from:

2-hr webinar session (and a free support review template) – £125+vat

Session and consultancy call – £245+vat

Webinar session and full template pack – £395+vat

Session, full template pack and consultancy call – £515+vat

Note: Consultancy calls – we will liaise with you following the webinar to book in your allocated time.

If you are looking to book three or more people or would like your wider teams / staff to have access, email us and we’ll let you know the most cost-effective way of accessing the support.

Who is this session (and wider support) for?

The session has been designed for those involved in apprenticeship compliance and learner support e.g. Operation Managers, Learning Support Managers, trainers and administration managers.

Facilitators and speakers

David Lockhart-Hawkins, SDN’s compliance expert will facilitate this series.

David has experience of working with hundreds of high performing apprenticeship organisations over the last twenty years, including some of the UK’s largest, highest quality, specialist and new providers.

Why an SDN webinar?

SDN has directly supported 50 EPAOs, as well as 5,000 apprenticeship staff trainers and managers, to prepare to deliver apprenticeship standards and end-point assessment. We’ve also worked closely with over 80 of the trailblazer employer groups, giving us a unique insight into what is required.

Payment

To keep costs down, payment for the webinar series must be made online via credit card (book below). If you are a Local Authority, and unable to book via card, please email us on: [email protected]

Terms and Conditions

The Terms and Conditions (including our refund policy) for SDN events and webinars can be found here. When you make a booking, you agree to these Terms and Conditions (including those who request a booking via email and invoice)

Any questions, please email the SDN events team: [email protected]

