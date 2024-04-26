Multi-million-pound pioneering academic campus to be showcased at major national event 

A pioneering new academic campus, with learning pathways from schools to university, will be unveiled as part of an £80million scheme at the heart of the West Midland’s fastest growing town next month.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s ambitious scheme to create a vibrant new residential, educational and business community in the heart of Telford – including an academic campus focused on digital skills and enterprise – will go under the spotlight at investment showcase UKREiiF in Leeds.

The investment and impact of the borough’s flagship Station Quarter development will be discussed by a panel of decision makers and market leaders on May 22 as part of the Midlands Engine pavilion showcasing a £42billion investment portfolio.

Panellists will include Telford & Wrekin Council leader and LGA Chair Cllr Shaun Davies, Harper Adams University pro-vice chancellor Dr Simone Clarke, Stuart Penn, regional managing director for leading housebuilder Lovells and Anette Simpson, director of development and partnerships from Legal and General.

The session will examine the way Telford has seized the opportunities of the technological revolution to create a new state-of-the-art education hub, forging new relationships between the public sector, further and higher education and the business community.

Councillor Davies said: “Our transformation of Station Quarter will create a new model of inter-generational Town Centre living alongside an innovative, highly accessible academic campus anchored by The Quad providing learning pathways to all ages from school to HE with a focus on digital skills.

“This dynamic and ambitious transformation will create a truly integrated residential, educational and business community offering a vibrant and connected lifestyle which will be the cornerstone of the town’s future.”

The panel – chaired by Amy Bould, managing director of Newport-based strategic communications consultancy Be Bold Media – will also explore the opportunities at The Quad – a unique collaboration between the council, Harper Adams University, Telford College and others to create a state-of-the art digital skills and enterprise hub.

Councillor Davies added: “The Quad will redefine education, business innovation and digital skills provision in this region. It will provide the skills needed for the digital world we live in, with start-up and incubation space so that great ideas can be turned into successful businesses.

“Modern, sustainable housing, high-quality commercial premises and green spaces will all help to create a thriving community which represents the future of our young town.

“We believe it is a model of development which many other towns and cities across the country could benefit from, and also offers a significant opportunity to attract further new investment into the borough.

“By showcasing the scheme at UKREiiF we will be able to highlight both the opportunities provided by our plans and the wider approach to regeneration, education and training and business partnerships we are taking to create an innovative and energetic borough.”

The Quad will open in September 2024 and is expected to host more than 300 students a year.

Further phases of Station Quarter have planning approval already, and de-risked by phase 1 infrastructure investment offer immediate opportunities for residential, leisure and commercial development.

UKREiiF runs from May 21-23 and is expected to attract more than 10,000 attendees including 1,500 investors, 250 local authorities and 1,500 developers.