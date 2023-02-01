« All Events

Overview

The Functional Skills English requirements are more challenging in their assessment expectations than the legacy qualifications. The changes made are essential for Functional Skills in English to remain in line with the GCSE curriculum and need to be positively embraced. In addition, the challenges, adjustments and restrictions required to address the Covid 19 pandemic have blurred how to best support the effective skill development required.

This interactive webinar will help to address some of the key challenges and explore different approaches that are needed to allow learners to be successful in the attainment of the necessary knowledge, skills and confidence needed to achieve a pass.

Objectives

At the end of this webinar, you will have a deeper understanding of/ and greater confidence with:

Building a positive attitude towards spelling;

Building a positive attitude towards presenting information;

The most common challenges in the 3 components of assessment.

The carry through benefits of this webinar are that greater English awareness and confidence around the challenges that learners face, leads to better delivery of teaching in support of learning and progression.

As a result of more effective Literacy teaching and learning programmes, the wider community is impacted as a result of improved skills and greater learner confidence.

Who should attend this webinar

All providers offering Functional Skills qualifications in English at Level 1 and 2 who want to improve the delivery and pass rates of Functional English.

This interactive webinar is relevant for managers and delivery staff involved in supporting learners on programmes that offer Functional Skills in English at Level 1 and Level 2.

Speaker

Christine Edwards QTLS, Creating Excellence

