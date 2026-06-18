Academic Blind Spots and the Six-Point Check: Widening Access, Retention and Employability for the Next Generation of Leaders

Across further and higher education, widening participation has become one of the defining policy priorities of the past two decades. Institutions have rightly focused on increasing access for learners from disadvantaged backgrounds, underrepresented communities and non-traditional educational routes. Yet despite significant progress in admissions and outreach, a critical blind spot remains access alone does not guarantee success.

The challenge facing education leaders is no longer simply who enters the system, but who thrives within it, who completes their studies, and who progresses into meaningful employment and leadership. In an era of economic uncertainty, regional inequality and rapid technological change, widening access policies must evolve into widening success strategies (Office for Students, 2024).

This requires a more sophisticated framework, one that places retention, progression and employability at the heart of educational regeneration. A practical approach can be found through a Six-Point Check for institutional leaders.

1. Access Without Belonging Creates Attrition

Many institutions have become highly effective at recruitment. However, students from underrepresented backgrounds continue to experience lower continuation rates than their peers (Office for Students, 2024; Universities UK, 2023). Financial hardship, imposter syndrome, limited social capital and competing family responsibilities frequently undermine student success.

The first question for leaders should therefore be: Does our institution create belonging as effectively as it creates access?

Research by Thomas (2012) demonstrates that student belonging is a significant contributor to retention and academic success. This aligns with Tinto’s (1993) theory of student departure, which argues that academic and social integration are central to persistence in higher education. A student who gains admission but feels disconnected from academic culture is at greater risk of withdrawal.

Inclusive curricula, peer mentoring, culturally responsive teaching and accessible support services are therefore not optional enhancements; they are retention strategies.

2. Data Must Inform Intervention

Educational institutions collect vast quantities of data but often fail to translate information into timely action. Attendance patterns, assessment submissions and learner engagement metrics can provide early indicators of risk.

The second check asks: Are we identifying challenges early enough to intervene effectively?

Predictive analytics should not be viewed as surveillance but as a mechanism for support. When used ethically, data enables institutions to target resources where they are most needed, reducing attainment gaps and improving learner outcomes (Jisc, 2022). In a resource-constrained environment, evidence-led intervention is increasingly becoming a hallmark of effective institutional leadership.

3. Employability Begins on Day One

A persistent blind spot across education is the separation of academic achievement from employment readiness. Too often employability is concentrated in final-year provision or careers services rather than embedded throughout the learner journey.

The third check asks: How early do students encounter leadership, enterprise and professional development opportunities?

Employers consistently identify communication, critical thinking, teamwork, resilience and adaptability as essential capabilities for the future workforce (CBI, 2023). Employability is therefore not simply about obtaining a job; it is about developing the confidence and competencies required to navigate an increasingly complex labour market.

Embedding these attributes throughout programmes creates graduates who are not only employable but also capable of becoming future leaders.

4. Regional Regeneration Requires Educational Alignment

Further and higher education institutions are anchor organisations within their communities. Their success should be measured not only through graduate outcomes but also through their contribution to regional prosperity.

The fourth check asks: How effectively are programmes aligned with local economic priorities?

Where institutions work closely with employers, civic leaders and industry partners, learners benefit from clearer progression routes while regions benefit from stronger talent pipelines (Civic University Network, 2024). Educational policy and economic regeneration should not operate in isolation; they are mutually dependent.

This is particularly important in areas undergoing industrial transition, where skills shortages coexist with educational disadvantage. The next generation of leaders will emerge from these communities only if pathways are visible, accessible and supported.

5. Leadership Development Must Be Democratised

Traditional conceptions of leadership often privilege those who already possess social networks, confidence and familiarity with professional environments. As a result, leadership opportunities can unintentionally reinforce existing inequalities.

The fifth check asks: Who is being prepared to lead?

Bourdieu (1986) argued that access to social and cultural capital significantly influences life chances and progression opportunities. Educational institutions must therefore recognise that talent is often unevenly distributed by opportunity rather than ability.

Students from widening participation backgrounds frequently demonstrate resilience, creativity and problem-solving capabilities developed through lived experience. These qualities are valuable leadership assets and should be recognised as such. Social mobility research similarly highlights the importance of creating leadership pathways for learners from disadvantaged backgrounds (Social Mobility Commission, 2023).

Institutions committed to social mobility must move beyond talent identification towards talent cultivation.

6. Success Measures Need Redefining

The final blind spot concerns measurement itself. Educational success is often judged through recruitment numbers, completion rates or graduate salaries.

The sixth check asks: What outcomes truly matter?

Sen’s Capability Approach (1999) provides a useful lens through which to evaluate educational success. Rather than focusing solely on outputs, Sen emphasises individuals’ freedom and capability to achieve outcomes they value. Applied to education, this suggests that success should encompass social mobility, wellbeing, civic engagement and leadership development, alongside traditional measures of attainment and earnings.

A more balanced approach would therefore assess how effectively institutions expand opportunities and enable learners to flourish throughout their lives (Advance HE, 2023).

Conclusion

The future of widening participation lies beyond access. The next phase of educational reform must focus on retention, progression, employability and leadership development. In doing so, institutions can address long-standing academic blind spots and contribute meaningfully to economic and social regeneration.

The Six-Point Check offers a practical framework for reflection. It challenges leaders to ask whether their strategies genuinely support learners from entry to employment and beyond.

For the next generation of leaders, opportunity should not end at the admissions gate. True educational transformation occurs when access is matched by belonging, achievement is connected to employability, and leadership becomes attainable for all. Only then can widening participation fulfil its promise as a catalyst for individual success, social mobility and regional regeneration.

By Afzal Sayed Munna, Senior Lecturer at University of Hull London

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