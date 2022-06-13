Crisis Management Best Practice for Education Institutions

Colleagues across the further education sector are well-used to working in an acutely stressed and stressful operating environment, with existential risks all around. When one of those risks crystallises into a genuine moment of crisis leaders need to change gear and work very differently to secure the wellbeing of their students, staff and institution.

In this, MH&A’s second podcast for FE News, we explore how leaders in the further education sector can prepare for, manage and move on from genuine crises. We talk about:

The fact that you can, and should, prepare for crises – establishing ahead of time the structures and ways of working that will enable you to lead successfully.

The importance of defining the unifying objective that you can use to guide the decisions, prioritisation and actions that will push you out of crisis as quickly as possible.

The role that your organisational and personal values should play in shaping your decisions, and the critical importance of prioritising people over property and PR.

The need for colleagues involved in ‘crisis command’ to look out for and look after each other – and to recognise that they’ll need a break when the crisis has passed.

The way in which a well-managed crisis can serve as a moment of coming together and catharsis for an institution, its people and community.

Join three guests with real experience of crisis leadership in and outside the education section: Professor Matt Hamnett, MH&A’s founding partner, former DfE senior civil servant and sector CEO; Jaine Bolton, also formerly a senior civil servant in DfE; and, Ian French, global risk management expert.

