From education to employment
Crisis Management Best Practice for Education Institutions

MH&A June 13, 2022
0 Comments
Crisis Management Best Practice for Education Institutions
Colleagues across the further education sector are well-used to working in an acutely stressed and stressful operating environment, with existential risks all around.  When one of those risks crystallises into a genuine moment of crisis leaders need to change gear and work very differently to secure the wellbeing of their students, staff and institution.

In this, MH&A’s second podcast for FE News, we explore how leaders in the further education sector can prepare for, manage and move on from genuine crises.  We talk about: 

  • The fact that you can, and should, prepare for crises – establishing ahead of time the structures and ways of working that will enable you to lead successfully.
  • The importance of defining the unifying objective that you can use to guide the decisions, prioritisation and actions that will push you out of crisis as quickly as possible.
  • The role that your organisational and personal values should play in shaping your decisions, and the critical importance of prioritising people over property and PR.
  • The need for colleagues involved in ‘crisis command’ to look out for and look after each other – and to recognise that they’ll need a break when the crisis has passed.
  • The way in which a well-managed crisis can serve as a moment of coming together and catharsis for an institution, its people and community.

Join three guests with real experience of crisis leadership in and outside the education section: Professor Matt Hamnett, MH&A’s founding partner, former DfE senior civil servant and sector CEO; Jaine Bolton, also formerly a senior civil servant in DfE; and, Ian French, global risk management expert.

Learn more about MH&A on our  website  and  LinkedIn.

Published in: Exclusive to FE News, Education, Work and leadership, Podcast
MH&A

Responses

