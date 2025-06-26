From Barrier to Bedrock: Rethinking Functional Skills in Light of Ofqual’s EPA Reforms

In the world of apprenticeships, Functional Skills in maths and English are often treated as a hurdle — something to get over in order to progress. They’re frequently framed as the “necessary evil” before end-point assessments (EPAs). This perception does a disservice not only to learners but also to the employers who invest in their development.

As someone who has led Functional Skills provision across a range of educational settings — from FE colleges to large training providers and now in higher education apprenticeship delivery — I’ve seen how powerful these qualifications can be when they’re recognised not as gatekeepers, but as gateways to personal and professional growth.

Building more than qualifications

Functional Skills aren’t just about spelling and times tables. They equip learners with the ability to communicate effectively, interpret data, write with clarity, and solve problems logically. These are not academic abstractions — they are essentials for success in any modern workplace.

When learners see the link, confidence blossoms. One apprentice recently shared:

“Looking back, I’m genuinely glad I was required to take this course… in hindsight, I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity.”

“My teacher’s patient and encouraging approach made maths feel accessible… Now… when I’m working on a DIY project… I can quickly calculate things on the spot… It’s a small thing, but it means a lot.”

This kind of voice makes clear that Functional Skills deliver real impact — both at work and at home.

Ofqual consultation: shifting the EPA landscape

Meanwhile, a major reform is underway. Ofqual has launched a consultation on a new regulatory framework that will reshape EPA delivery across England.

The proposed changes represent the most significant shake-up in apprenticeship evaluation in a decade:

Introducing on-programme assessment, rather than everything being saved for the end.

Allowing providers and centres to design and mark parts of the assessment, with appropriate oversight.

Reducing duplication, and giving awarding organisations flexibility to tailor assessment formats.

Streamlining the recognition process for awarding bodies to reduce bureaucracy.

The proposed reforms aim to make assessments more pragmatic and flexible — but they critically maintain quality controls through robust regulation.

Industry reaction has been mixed. Simon Ashworth of AELP said EPA “is ripe for review” and welcomed flexibility balanced with independence. Rob Nitsch from FAB emphasised the need for “safeguards regarding quality and consistency”.

Why this matters for Functional Skills

There’s a perfect synergy here. Just as Ofqual looks to embed flexibility and real-world relevance into EPA, Functional Skills already do this every day:

On-programme delivery means English and maths become integrated into job contexts — not standalone hurdles.

Involving providers and mentors in assessment connects learning directly to workplace tasks.

When employers see progress, not just final results, there’s greater motivation to engage — and invest.

If the new framework succeeds, it could elevate Functional Skills from “tick-box” duties to core skills embedded consistently throughout an apprenticeship.

Reframing the narrative for employers

Given this shift, it’s more important than ever to bring employers fully into the conversation. They need to understand that Functional Skills:

Drive performance — clear communication, data handling, problem-solving. Build confidence — making learners feel part of the workforce from day one. Should be recognised and celebrated — before EPA, during, and beyond.

Line managers and mentors can play a crucial role by discussing maths/English learning in team meetings, acknowledging progress, and celebrating small wins — like confidently working out DIY measurements or explaining a budget.

A catalyst for adult learner transformation

This is especially transformative for adult learners and career changers. Many bring deep experience but carry educational baggage that undermines confidence. Functional Skills, supported by sympathetic tutors and workplace mentors, can transform anxiety into achievement and self-belief.

Looking ahead

With the Lifelong Learning Entitlement (LLE) rolling out in 2025, and EPA evolving under the new framework, the apprenticeship landscape is shifting toward flexible, skills-driven, embedded learning.

Let’s champion Functional Skills as a journey, not a checkpoint — one that builds competence, confidence, and contribution at every stage of an apprenticeship.

By Lindsey Poole, Functional Skills lead, academic mentor at the University of Exeter, and specialist in adult apprenticeships and inclusive curriculum development.