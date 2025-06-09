How AI is Reshaping Feedback and Empowering Student Agency in UK

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into UK education is reshaping how students receive feedback and engage with learning. With the UK government’s commitment to harnessing AI’s potential, evidenced by the 2023 AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park and investments in tools like Oak National Academy’s Aila, the education sector is poised for transformation.

However, this shift brings both opportunities and challenges, particularly in cultivating student agency and ensuring ethical AI use.

AI is reshaping feedback in UK education, drawing on recent research and policy developments to highlight the critical role of feedback literacy and the implications for educators and students.

The Role of Feedback Literacy in AI-Enhanced Learning

Feedback literacy, defined as the ability to seek, understand, and utilise feedback effectively, is essential for students navigating AI-enhanced learning environments. A study from The University of Queensland (UQ), involving 32 psychology students, found that feedback literacy was a significant predictor of performance in AI-supported essay writing, accounting for 17% of the variance in essay grades.

Students with higher feedback literacy critically evaluated AI suggestions, using them to improve their work rather than accepting them blindly. In the UK, similar insights emerge from research published in the British Journal of Educational Technology, which explored an AI-supported peer review system called EvaluMate. This study showed that students who engaged critically with AI-generated feedback on peers’ essays improved their feedback quality and writing skills.

Feedback literacy enables students to treat AI as a tool for learning rather than an oracle, fostering self-regulated learning and critical thinking. In the UK, where AI adoption is growing: 47.7% of teachers used generative AI in 2024, up from 31% in 2023. Developing feedback literacy is crucial to ensure students maximise AI’s benefits while maintaining academic integrity.

Key Findings from UK Research on AI in Education

UK research shows AI’s potential to transform education while highlighting the need for cautious implementation. A 2024 POSTnote from the UK Parliament notes that AI tools, still in an experimental phase, are being adopted in UK schools for tasks like lesson planning, marking, and providing personalised feedback.

These tools can reduce teacher workloads, allowing more time for teaching, and support students by offering tailored feedback and assistance with tasks like essay structuring. The Department for Education (DfE) further emphasises AI’s role in creating educational resources and supporting personalised learning, as seen in initiatives like the £3 million content store pilot and the Aila tool.

However, evidence on AI’s impact on student outcomes remains limited. A 2024 survey by the Digital Education Council found that 86% of UK students use AI in their studies, raising concerns about academic integrity and the need for clear guidelines.

Additionally, a 2023 study in Computers and Education: Artificial Intelligence suggested that hypothetical AI adoption in UK higher education could negatively impact course satisfaction if not carefully managed, highlighting the importance of balancing AI’s benefits with its risks.

Aspect Findings Adoption AI tools are in an early, experimental phase in UK schools, with growing use. Teacher Benefits AI supports lesson planning, marking, and reduces administrative burdens. Student Benefits AI aids idea formulation, language support, and personalised feedback. Risks Biased or inaccurate AI outputs, data privacy, and reduced problem-solving.

Challenges and Ethical Considerations

While AI offers significant opportunities, its integration into UK education presents challenges. The DfE highlights risks such as AI generating inaccurate, biased, or inappropriate content, which could mislead students or undermine learning.

Data privacy is a major concern, as AI systems often require sensitive student data, raising issues of compliance with UK data protection laws (Data Protection Guidance). Additionally, the digital divide, where not all students have equal access to AI tools, could exacerbate educational inequalities.

Over-reliance on AI is another risk, potentially hindering students’ self-regulated learning and critical thinking skills. The UQ study noted that students who overly depend on AI may focus on task completion rather than deep understanding, a concern echoed in UK research.

Furthermore, ethical issues like plagiarism and copyright infringement are significant, with 60% of UK schools not yet communicating AI policies to students or parents.

The Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) provides guidance on AI use in assessments to address these concerns.

Recommendations for UK Educators

To effectively integrate AI into UK education, educators can adopt the following strategies, informed by both UK and international research:

Recommendation Action Teach Feedback Literacy Train students to evaluate AI feedback critically for better learning. Design for Co-regulation Use AI tools that encourage reflection to deepen understanding. Address Integrity Implement clear AI use policies to maintain academic honesty. Stay Informed Follow DfE and Ofsted guidelines for safe and effective AI integration.

AI has the potential to revolutionise UK education by enhancing feedback and supporting personalised learning, but its success depends on thoughtful integration. By prioritising feedback literacy, designing reflective AI tools, and addressing ethical concerns, educators can empower students to become self-regulated, critical learners. Ongoing UK initiatives, such as the DfE’s investments and Ofsted’s research, provide a roadmap for navigating this transformation.

As AI continues to evolve, collaboration between educators, policymakers, and students will be key to ensuring it serves as a tool for empowerment rather than a source of inequality.

By Imran Ali-Farzal, Co-CEO of KEATH.ai & Lumin.ai