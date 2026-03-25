How the Schools White Paper could shape the future of SEND support

Vicki Stokes, Head of the School of Education at the University of Sunderland, has shared how she thinks the Government’s recently released Schools White Paper: Every Child Achieving and Thriving is set to reshape the support children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) receive.

The Schools White Paper 2026: Every Child Achieving and Thriving outlines the most significant overhaul of the SEND system in a generation. The reforms set out will ensure every child receives timely, appropriate and high‑quality support, ensuring an inclusive educational environment for all.

The reforms include improved training and professional development for teachers to meet the needs of students in mainstream schools and investment in the ambitious ‘Universal Offer’ to increase inclusivity in mainstream schools.

These reforms are aligned with other Government plans to rebuild public services and this is a positive step to ensure broader support for parents. A new framework with ‘layers of support’ for children is a positive step in recognising where support is most needed and will provide a clear framework for parents.

The themes of the Schools White Paper make it clear that trainee teachers need a clear understanding of inclusive practice, knowledge of evidence-based interventions, adaptive approaches and the use of assistive technologies, as well as working collaboratively with a range of professionals.

Building on our existing expertise at the University, we are developing new ways to help schools and their staff implement the objectives within the Schools White Paper.

As a university that prides itself on inclusivity across our provision, the Schools White Paper aligns with our values and provides the School of Education with the opportunity to demonstrate our strengths and highlights the importance of our already well-established teacher training and master’s programmes with a focus on SEND.

Inclusion is integral to our vision as a School of Education, which is why our dedication to supporting it is not limited to a single programme.

Four years ago, we launched our BA (Hons) Primary and SEND with QTS programme, specifically designed to meet the growing need for specialist teachers, as identified by our Partnership Schools. We believe that trainee teachers leaving the University will do so having the tools and skills to play a pivotal role in shaping a culture of inclusion. The University also continues to lead the north-east as the only institution offering a programme of this kind.

We have a well-established master’s in SEND and Inclusion which is designed to develop new and experienced teachers and other education professionals in their pedagogical approaches to inclusion and SEND, with a range of optional modules to choose from.

The design and delivery of our Initial Teacher Training provision also meets the needs of inclusive, consistent and an early intervention-focused approach, core objectives within the White Paper.

We have established researchers in SEND and inclusion too, whose expertise supports with our programmes and impact in the region.

One of our experts, Associate Professor Dr Sarah Martin-Denham, leads the Pull up a Chair film project. To date, 24 films have been co-created with children and families who have experienced school exclusion, being unable to attend school and children newly arrived from Ukraine.

Alongside this, Sarah develops our annual Inclusive Education Conference, which this year celebrates its tenth anniversary.

This free conference is open to Special Educational Needs Co-ordinators (SENCOs), senior leaders, health professionals, policy makers, Local Authority representatives, social workers and those from the voluntary sector to explore what these reforms mean in practice.

The audience will bring together a range of experts and provide opportunities for collaboration – something that the White Paper outlines as vital for the future.

The Schools White Paper provides a clear direction for the future of inclusive practice, supported with funding, and built around collaboration. It is an exciting step forward in achieving a more equitable and supportive learning environment for all.

By Vicki Stokes, Head of the School of Education at the University of Sunderland