How to Design CPD That People Actually Complete (and Enjoy)

The real test of good CPD is whether people actually complete it, and more importantly, whether they enjoy the process enough to apply what they’ve learned. Unfortunately, across many industries, CPD has a reputation for being long-winded, irrelevant, and uninspiring. That’s a problem not only for learners but also for the sectors that rely on CPD to keep standards high.

So how do we fix it? Here’s a framewor to design CPD that people don’t just start… but actually finish (and recommend to others).

1. The Topic Is Everything

You can have the best course structure in the world, but if the topic doesn’t interest learners, it won’t matter. Always start with a hot topic your audience cares about right now.

Get the topic right, and half the battle is won.

2. Keep the Name Obvious

Don’t try to be clever with course names. If people have to guess what your course is about, you’ve already lost them.

Instead of calling it something like “The Digital Wizard’s Path”, just call it “Beginner’s Guide to Microsoft Excel.”

Instead of calling it “Kitchen Alchemy”, call it “Italian Cooking for Beginners.”

Instead of calling it “Clicks to Riches”, call it “Facebook Ads for Small Business Owners.”

3. Test the Topic First

Before committing months of work to a new course, test the idea with your community. A simple post asking, “We’re thinking of creating a course on X, would this interest you?” is a great pulse check.

It’s not the final word, but it tells you whether there’s real appetite. Why risk creating something that nobody asked for?

4. Choose the Right Content Creator

A great resume doesn’t always mean a great educator. Instead of relying only on qualifications, test potential creators by inviting them onto your podcast (or something equivalent) first.

A full conversation reveals whether they can communicate clearly, share practical insights, and — just as importantly, whether we connect. Good courses come from good collaboration.

5. Teach It Live First

The first time you run a course, deliver it live. A six-week program is ideal. This creates interaction, lets you gauge what level your learners are at, and shows you what lands well and what needs refining.

Think of it as a test flight: you’ll know immediately what works and what doesn’t before turning it into a polished product.

6. Repurpose Into On-Demand

Once you’ve delivered the live version, you’ve already done the hard work. Use the recordings as the foundation for your on-demand course.

Then tidy it up, add resources, cut what doesn’t work, and smooth out the learning journey. The result is a professional, scalable course that feels alive, because it grew from real interaction.

7. Build Community Around It

One of the biggest pitfalls of online CPD is isolation. Learners drop out when they feel disconnected. That’s why I run a Facebook group for everyone who takes any of our courses.

This community becomes a place for questions, support, and peer learning. It replicates the best parts of a classroom, the chats before and after sessions, and it massively increases engagement.

8. Insert Checkpoints

Big chunks of content can overwhelm learners. By adding small checkpoint questions after each module, you break the course into manageable steps.

These checkpoints don’t just keep people on track; they also reinforce the key takeaways so the learning sticks.

9. Add Optional Action Tasks

Not every learner wants homework, but some love going deeper. Optional action tasks give those motivated learners extra value while keeping the core course simple and accessible for everyone else.

This flexibility makes the course enjoyable for a wider audience.

Final Thought

Designing CPD that people complete and enjoy isn’t about gimmicks or tricks. It’s about respecting the learner’s time, making the content relevant, and building an experience that feels practical and supportive.

If you start with the right topic, test it, teach it live, and then repurpose it with community, checkpoints, and flexibility, you’ll do more than just tick boxes. You’ll create CPD that people actually look forward to, and that’s the kind of professional development that drives real change.

By Jono Petrohilos, Co Co-Founder and Director at Fitness Education Online