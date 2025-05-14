Improving QARs in Apprenticeships: The Role of EPAOs and Strategic Planning

Apprenticeship programs are vital in addressing skills shortages and providing valuable career opportunities. However, achieving high apprenticeship completion rates remains a challenge. This article explores how working with the right End-Point Assessment Organisation (EPAO) and strategic planning can significantly improve these rates.

Understanding Quality Achievement Rates in Apprenticeships (QARs)

Quality achievement rates refer to the percentage of apprentices who successfully complete their programs. These rates are crucial indicators of the effectiveness of apprenticeship schemes. Recent trends show fluctuating achievement rates, highlighting the need for targeted strategies to enhance success.

A target has been set at 67% for the academic year 2024/2025. This reflects the governments ambition to improve QARs. For the 2023/2024 academic year the QAR was 60.5%, this was an increase of 6% from the previous year.

To meet, or to even get close to the 2024/2025 target, apprenticeship providers need to ensure they are implementing all necessary measures to improve achievement rates. Choosing the right End-Point Assessment Organisation (EPAO) can significantly contribute to this goal.

The Role of End-Point Assessment Organisations (EPAOs)

EPAOs are responsible for conducting the final assessments of apprentices to ensure they meet industry standards. Their role is pivotal in validating the skills and knowledge acquired during the apprenticeship. However, End-Point Assessment Organisations can play a more pivotal role in supporting apprenticeship providers to

Selecting the right EPAO is essential for the success of apprenticeships. A well-chosen EPAO can provide the necessary support and guidance, ensuring apprentices are well-prepared for their assessments.

Factors to Consider When Choosing an EPAO:

Industry Relevance and Expertise : Ensure the EPAO has experience and expertise in the specific industry of the apprenticeship.

: Ensure the EPAO has experience and expertise in the specific industry of the apprenticeship. Range of Services Offered : Look for EPAOs that offer comprehensive support, including clear documentation and guidance throughout the assessment process.

: Look for EPAOs that offer comprehensive support, including clear documentation and guidance throughout the assessment process. Capacity to deliver: Ensure that the EPAO can offer EPA in agreed timelines, ensuring you meet your monthly KPIs.

Strategic Planning for Apprenticeship Success

Early Engagement with EPAOs: Engaging with EPAOs early in the apprenticeship process is crucial. This ensures timely assessments and helps apprentices understand the expectations from the outset. EPA is often introduced to apprentices at gateway: all on-programme learning has been completed and any mandatory qualifications achieved, now it’s time to think about EPA! I am not saying that EPA hasn’t been mentioned, however, it hasn’t been built into the programme and can therefore cause unnecessary stress and anxiety for apprentices.

Developing a Clear Onboarding Plan: A structured onboarding plan is essential for apprentices. This plan should outline the steps and milestones of the apprenticeship, providing a clear roadmap for success. starting the EPA preparation process from induction can be highly beneficial. Many apprentices come to EPA not fully understanding what is required or what to expect and some not understanding the assessment plan.

Continuous Support and Monitoring: Ongoing support and regular check-ins are vital to address any issues apprentices may face. This continuous monitoring helps in identifying and resolving problems early, ensuring apprentices stay on track.

Balancing Work and Study: Effective time management is key for apprentices to balance their work and study commitments. Providing tips and strategies for managing time can help apprentices achieve a better balance.

Conclusion

Improving apprenticeship achievement rates requires a multifaceted approach that includes strategic partnerships with the right EPAOs and careful planning. By focusing on alignment, support, and collaboration, organisations can cultivate an environment where apprentices thrive. As the workforce continues to evolve, investing in apprenticeship programs with a clear focus on achievement will not only benefit the apprentices but also contribute to a skilled and capable workforce.

Register your apprentices with your EPAO in plenty of time ensuring that they have the capacity to complete EPAs to meet your targets, especially by the contract year end.

By Nikki Juffs, Managing Director, Advance EPA