Research Careers Will Survive 2030, But Only If We Make The Case For Them 

The idea that a career in research is becoming obsolete is easy to understand. It is also wrong, but not for the reasons you might expect.

Behind the debate about research careers lies a more fundamental question: what role does research play in society when AI is beginning to transform how knowledge is produced? At a time of rapid technological change, economic uncertainty and growing pressure on public finances, AI is no longer a background tool. It is becoming a core factor in how research is conducted, communicated and evaluated.

Researchers are being asked to demonstrate not only what they discover, but why those discoveries matter, what human judgement they involve and how they create value beyond what automation alone can provide. The future of research careers depends less on whether research remains necessary and more on whether the research community can articulate its value clearly and convincingly in an AI-shaped world.

As global job market uncertainty continues to dominate our morning headlines, young people are struggling to find work. The shift away from traditional career paths continues to accelerate, with Gen Z increasingly opting for freelance and flexible working over traditional employment. In the UK alone, over a million people aged 16 to 24 are currently not in work, education or training, with one in six at risk of falling into that same trap within five years.

For anyone working in or around education, skills, or the future of work, whether in a university, an apprenticeship training provider, an organisation or college, this is the environment we are all operating in right now. It raises a question that goes deeper than any employment statistic: if the job market is changing this rapidly, will a career in research even exist by 2030?

The answer is yes. The world’s most pressing challenges will not solve themselves. They will need people: researchers with the human curiosity, judgement and accountability that no algorithm can replace.

The challenge is not that research is becoming irrelevant; it is that our understanding of what research means, and what it is for, has not kept pace with how the world has changed. Until that definition is updated and its value communicated more effectively, a generation of talent risks walking away from careers the world desperately needs them to pursue.

What research actually means

Before talking about where research is heading, it is worth pausing on what it means, because the word carries very different weight depending on where you sit.

Research is not confined to any single type of institution. For some, it is the primary output of their work; for others, it is the foundation beneath it: the evidence base that justifies a programme, shapes a qualification, informs a funding bid or supports a policy position. It is the labour market data behind a new course, the impact evaluation that keeps a project alive, and the skills forecast that determines what gets taught next year.

The research community across further education, working on questions around teaching quality, social mobility, lifelong learning and the jobs of the future, alongside think tanks and research organisations, have always had a vital role to play.

The people under pressure

Professionals such as these see the disruption up close. It is creating real pressure across two groups.

First are the active researchers, educators and policy professionals currently responsible for generating the knowledge that shapes workforce planning.

Second is the next generation: students and graduates who are actively turning away from research pathways, viewing them as unstable, outdated or highly vulnerable to automation.

Two forces driving the disruption

Two key disrupters are influencing how research is produced, communicated and valued.

The first is AI. Tools are being used to assist with literature surveys, drafting and analysis at a scale that would have been unimaginable a decade ago. As AI offers faster, lower-cost support for certain tasks, funders operating in an increasingly competitive environment are under pressure to prioritise speed over depth.

In fact, AI is triggering a massive influx of grant proposals, with new AI agents tailoring a proposal to fit a funder’s criteria perfectly in minutes. Reviewers are getting buried under a mountain of hyper-polished applications and when every submission looks flawless on paper, it becomes almost impossible for funding committees to find the real scientific merit.

More ambitiously, academia, startups and large technology organisations are now pursuing what are often described as “AI scientists”: systems that do not merely assist researchers, but help generate hypotheses, design experiments, review evidence, write code, analyse results and draft papers. The level of automation this could unlock is very high,showing progress that only a few months ago would have sounded closer to science fiction than near-term reality. At KAUST, we are developing the ARK AI Co-Scientist in an effort to explore how such systems can support the research process.

This level of automation does not make human researchers obsolete, but it does force us to rethink the very format of scientific communication. Writing long, narrative papers is a legacy, 300-year-old format designed for human-to-human reading. In an AI era, scientists must move away from writing static documents for each other. Instead, the future lies in producing structured, machine-readable knowledge, leaving AI to handle the narrative synthesis.

Consequently, our traditional metrics for assessing research, such as publication counts, citation rates and journal prestige, are becoming harder to rely on. In an AI-dominated landscape, the value of research cannot remain a purely technical property. It must be recognised as a socio-technical judgement: a discovery only matters when human communities, funders and societies recognise it as credible, ethical and transformative.

Ultimately, the question is not whether AI will replace researchers, but how we use it to become more productive while focusing on the high-level intellectual direction that remains uniquely human.

The second force driving disruption is a deeper, structural rethink of what research is actually for, which is directly reflected in the funding cuts seen from governments and organisations globally. For sixty years, a distinction introduced in the 1963 Frascati Manual has quietly governed research: the divide between “basic”, curiosity-driven, academic research and “applied”, practical, problem-solving research. This framework shaped funding systems, career paths and institutional and individual identities.

While this framework remains useful for national statistics, it is increasingly unhelpful for organising modern research.Many of the most important advances emerge from work that combines fundamental scientific curiosity with a desire to solve practical, real-world problems, what Donald Stokes famously described as Pasteur’s Quadrant.

The path forward: Mission-oriented research

Replacing this old framework is mission-oriented research, knowledge organised around the concrete problem it is trying to solve. The measure of success shifts from academic categorisation to consequence: does the work have a clear line of sight to outcomes that genuinely matter? This is a fundamental shift in determining whether research is valuable enough to invest in.

This does not mean that curiosity-driven research becomes less important, nor that every researcher should work within a predefined mission. Rather, mission-oriented approaches provide a way of organising part of the research system around challenges that matter to society, while maintaining space for the breakthrough discoveries that can underpin future innovations and missions.

Consider KAUST’s purpose. Beyond educating students, our institution is built to solve the world’s most vital challenges,from global food insecurity and water scarcity to the energy transition, through deep, integrated, collaborative research. This is what we try to live out at KAUST, but it is applicable everywhere.

The value of research extends far beyond commercial products. Research informs policy, improves professional practice, develops skilled graduates, strengthens institutions and occasionally produces transformative technologies.

Why research careers will still exist in 2030

The extreme pressure of today’s job market means the next generation is evaluating potential career paths through a highly critical lens. Young people are no longer just looking for a job; they are looking for AI-resilience. They want to know that the career they invest in today will not be automated away tomorrow.

For the higher and further education community, operating at the frontline of skills, social mobility and youth employment, our key message must be that a modern research career offers exactly that resilience. Grounded in human curiosity, ethical judgement and creative direction-setting, researchers contribute to society in ways that algorithms cannot replicate.

The future of research will not be determined by technology, but by whether universities, governments and research organisations can clearly articulate why human research still matters. If we fail to make that case, we risk losing a generation of talent. More importantly, we risk weakening one of society’s most important mechanisms for understanding and addressing the challenges ahead.

By Professor Jonathan Grant and Professor Marco Canini at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)