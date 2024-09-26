Retrogression or Progression in Policy on Apprenticeships?

I have only just had time to reflect fully on my brilliant experience of the WorldSkills Competition 2024 in Lyon at which colleagues both domestic and international happily agreed that the binary and dualistic nature of the comparison between vocational and academic represented by the academic-vocational, theory-practice, head-smart/hand-smart, mental-manual, education-training is so, so unhelpful when deciding on matters of national skills policy.

Reflecting now on the Prime Minister’s speech at the Labour Party conference and the launch of Skills England’s first report, it is of no surprise that I have mixed feelings. Relief, for now, that the axe did not fall entirely on funding level 7 apprenticeships, as predicted and proposed by some, but disappointed that the new government has failed, very early on, to recognise how the current apprenticeships system enables individuals who did not have, or who missed the opportunity at a younger age, to train for a professional level of occupation or follow a route to a registered profession. Manchester Metropolitan University’s own recently launched report on the impact of degree apprenticeships illustrates this very well, with many of their older learners on level 7 programmes training in real skills shortage areas including nursing, clinical practice and in digital.

I suspect that the announcement affecting the scale of level 7 investment by employers is in part reflective of the rhetoric that has been critical of management apprenticeships. The caricature of the investment banker, or well-paid FTSE executive using levy funds to pay for an MBA has, even very recently, featured in the debate on apprenticeships despite the removal of the master’s degree from funding in 2020. The reality has, however, always been different. ~60% of senior leader apprenticeships are undertaken in the public sector, with the NHS being the biggest investor in such programmes. In reality, too little attention is paid in skills policy to the fundamental importance of developing management skills and raising management performance. Indeed, improvements in management skills would have the most impact on raising productivity.

It was well understood pre-election that low productivity, economic inactivity and low economic growth, the weak state of the public finances and the transition to a net zero economy would be key challenges faced by any incoming government. And, that appropriate apprenticeship and skills policies will be required to deal with each of these challenges, with government needing to lead activities to tackle labour supply issues and skills shortages and gaps, in order to raise productivity and economic growth – points very well made in Skills England: Driving growth and widening opportunities. So, why is it that when apprenticeship and skills policy is considered, the argument made – as we heard yesterday – is for the need to focus on young people and lower level skills?

I had hoped that apprenticeship in England would never again be seen as ‘a good choice for other people’s children’ or a programme primarily for those not in education, employment or training (NEET) or those furthest away from accessing work, critically important policy issues though they are. It will be a retrograde step should apprenticeships not continue to be developed and delivered as a productivity focused programme that supports the delivery of social mobility, social inclusion, and the net zero, green and digital agendas GIVEN THE UK HAS A PRODUCTIVITY PROBLEM. Apprenticeships are a key tool in raising workforce performance and productivity. If the UK is to tackle its productivity gap it must raise the skills levels and the productivity of the existing workforce in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s. Focusing on training young people entering the workforce will not tackle the UK’s productivity problem alone.

UVAC had two key messages for the incoming government. Firstly, apprenticeship and skills policy must encompass individuals of ALL AGES and include ALL LEVELS. Secondly, government must ensure that the country, in the form of government, employers and individuals invest more in training and development. So it is encouraging to see both reflected as important in Skills England’s analysis. Investment must however have a focus. The country needs to invest in the skills and occupations needed to raise productivity, deliver key public sector services and a high-income economy. This does not mean a rigid national plan. After all, employers generally know which skills their organisations need. Government does, however have a role in ensuring colleges, independent training providers and universities deliver the programmes employers and individuals need and in spearheading the development of a culture where employers (and individuals) champion and celebrate their own investment in training.

Before the introduction of the apprenticeship levy, apprenticeship delivery had little correlation with the skills needed in the economy. Today apprenticeships are an aspirational programme (in no small part because of degree apprenticeships at level 7) and the bifurcated system that characterised higher education and vocational training as alternative sides of the English education system for so long, now consigned to history. Apprenticeship must retain a clear purpose and must remain employer-led. Apprenticeships in England have evolved to such an extent that they are no longer a further education programme. In order to support growth at higher levels, the language of employers, the professions and higher education must be retained in the apprenticeship system.

By Dr Mandy Crawford-Lee FRSA, Chief Executive, University Vocational Awards Council (UVAC)