The Future of Functional Skills in Apprenticeships: Accessibility vs. Long-Term Success

Apprenticeships are a cornerstone of the UK’s skills development system, equipping individuals with the practical knowledge and experience they need to thrive in the workplace. However, recent government reforms have sparked a debate about whether accessibility should come at the cost of long-term employability.

The decision to relax the requirement for adult apprentices (19+) to achieve Functional Skills qualifications in English and maths before completing their apprenticeship has been welcomed as a way to remove barriers towards accessing and passing an apprenticeship. Yet, it raises a crucial question: are we setting apprentices up for success, or are we inadvertently widening the skills gap that already exists in the workforce?

The Impact of Relaxing Functional Skills Requirements

The removal of Functional Skills as a mandatory exit requirement was intended to increase apprenticeship opportunities and reduce barriers to entry for diverse learners. The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) has backed the change, arguing that it also removes a potential barrier to completion of apprenticeships.

Crown Vocational Training director, Karen Sallows also said

“This change to the rules will open the apprenticeship pathway for many more adult learners and employers who previously saw this as a significant barrier to successfully completing the programme.”

However, there are significant concerns about the long-term consequences of the change.

For example, A Star Equivalency has highlighted the major shift in policy, will significantly impact training providers and potentially their ability to maintain in-house exam operations.

Beyond this industry impact, the UK already faces a critical skills shortage, with around nine million adults struggling with literacy and numeracy, according to government statistics. Research from the OECD has also highlighted a decline in these essential skills in recent years.

By deprioritising Functional Skills, we risk compounding this issue. Without proficiency in English and maths, apprentices may find themselves at a disadvantage, unable to progress in their careers, transition into management roles, or even handle basic workplace tasks with confidence.

Why Literacy and Numeracy Still Matter

Functional Skills are about far more than just ticking a box to complete an apprenticeship. For many apprentices, particularly those in hospitality, retail, and care, literacy and numeracy are the foundation of workplace success.

Consider some of the everyday workplace scenarios that require these skills:

Understanding a payslip and financial budgeting.

and financial budgeting. Writing professional emails and reports.

and reports. Interpreting health and safety instructions to ensure compliance.

to ensure compliance. Handling stock levels, budgets, and costings in kitchen and retail settings.

in kitchen and retail settings. Communicating effectively with customers and colleagues in a service environment.

From an employer’s perspective, Functional Skills are just as crucial. In fact, David Everrett, Apprenticeship Lead at Shepherd Neame has shared that:

“Functional Skills aren’t just a requirement or option, they are practical, everyday skills that help hospitality apprentices excel in their roles. They ensure apprentices can communicate effectively, manage numbers confidently, and adapt to digital tools, all of which are crucial in today’s fast-paced hospitality industry.”

Strong literacy and numeracy skills enable employees to solve problems, analyse data, and communicate clearly, all of which contribute to productivity and business success. Companies rely on workers who can process information accurately and make informed decisions. Removing or reducing emphasis on these skills could limit opportunities for both apprentices and businesses.

Commitment to Functional Skills: Doing What’s Right, Not What’s Easy

While some providers have scaled back Functional Skills delivery in response to the government’s changes, others continue to prioritise them. It’s important to remain committed to delivering high-quality English and maths training because of the vital role these skills play in career progression and financial independence.

But reframing the conversation around Functional Skills is key. Instead of seeing them as an administrative hurdle, they should be viewed as essential life skills that empower individuals in the workplace and beyond. Literacy and numeracy are not just about passing an assessment; they are about enhancing confidence, employability, and social mobility.

Furthermore, the flexibility introduced by the government should not mean a removal of opportunity. Apprentices who wish to upskill should still be able to do so, and training providers should ensure that Functional Skills remain available to those who need them.

The Funding Reality: A Win for Employers and Apprentices

One of the biggest misconceptions about Functional Skills training is that it adds cost to apprenticeship programmes. In reality, it remains fully government-funded and does not affect the apprenticeship levy.

This means that apprentices can receive high-quality English and maths training at no additional expense to employers. In a time when businesses are looking for cost-effective ways to upskill their workforce, this is an opportunity that should not be ignored.

By continuing to invest in Functional Skills, businesses can future-proof their workforce, ensuring employees have the skills needed not just to perform in their current role, but to progress and take on greater responsibilities.

The Social and Economic Impact

Beyond the workplace, poor literacy and numeracy contribute to social inequality. Individuals who lack these fundamental skills may struggle with financial management, accessing services, or advancing in their careers.

Ensuring apprentices continue to receive high-quality literacy and numeracy training doesn’t just benefit businesses, it strengthens the economy and helps create a more skilled, adaptable, and resilient workforce.

While removing Functional Skills as a requirement eliminates a barrier, it risks creating a much bigger obstacle down the line. If apprentices leave their programmes without strong English and maths skills, their ability to succeed in the long term may be compromised.

What Needs to Change?

The removal of Functional Skills as a mandatory exit requirement should not lead to a decline in skills development. Instead, it should encourage a more tailored and meaningful approach to supporting literacy and numeracy.

To ensure apprentices continue to develop these essential skills, the sector must:

Maintain access to Functional Skills training rather than using this new option as a reason to cut provision.

Engage employers and apprentices in meaningful discussions about literacy and numeracy needs.

Encourage regulatory bodies such as Ofsted and the Department for Education (DfE) to support providers in strengthening Functional Skills delivery.

Move beyond pass rates and instead assess how effectively providers integrate Functional Skills into workplace contexts.

Apprenticeships should be about preparing individuals for lifelong success, not just getting them over the finish line.

Functional Skills Matter

The debate over Functional Skills is about more than whether apprentices should be required to pass an assessment, it is ensuring that every individual has the tools to succeed in work and life.

Our commitment to Functional Skills remains firm, because these skills matter.

For apprentices, numeracy and literacy skills provide the confidence to navigate their careers and personal lives effectively. For employers, they ensure a workforce that is skilled, competent, and prepared for future challenges.

The removal of mandatory Functional Skills should not signal their disappearance from apprenticeship training. Instead, it should push the sector to reaffirm their value, offering every apprentice the opportunity to build strong foundations for a successful future.

By Mike Worley, Managing Director at HIT Training Ltd