The Future of HE in England: Rethinking Purpose, Pathways, and Partnerships

Drawing on insights from a recent panel at the Lifelong Education Institute’s Annual Conference, we explore some of the key themes discussed.

With mounting financial pressures on institutions, shifting labour market demands, and evolving learner expectations, it is time to reimagine and repurpose how universities and further education (FE) colleges deliver and sustain higher-level learning.

Integration and Collaboration

Panellists discussed the scope for greater integration between further and higher education, more collaboration as opposed to competition between institutions, and stronger partnerships between the sector, industry, and regions. Examples such as the University of Manchester’s link to the University of Cambridge have demonstrated how inter-institutional partnerships across devolved regions can spark innovative “pathfinder” approaches. Likewise, Anglia Ruskin University’s work with NHS trusts and police forces highlights how sector-specific alliances enable tailored degree apprenticeships and specialist programmes. By pooling resources and expertise, institutions can offer a cohesive suite of qualifications that align with both regional growth strategies and national productivity goals.

From Early to Lifelong Learning

A recurring theme was the need to bridge the divide between compulsory education and higher learning. Nick Hillman, Director of the Higher Education Policy Institute, stressed that universities must engage with the ongoing Francis Review of School Curriculum and Assessment to help smooth students’ progression into HE. In parallel, the Lifelong Learning Entitlement (LLE) designed to grant learners the right to upskill or reskill across their working lives remains underutilised. Both Hillman and Claire Pike (Anglia Ruskin University) noted that cultural barriers, lack of market data, and financial risks deter many potential participants. To unlock the LLE’s promise, institutions must actively promote modular, flexible pathways, underpinned by robust careers advice and confidence-building initiatives targeted at lower-income groups.

Flexible Pathways and Modular Learning

A truly responsive HE system requires the decoupling of funding from rigid degree timelines. David Phoenix of London South Bank University highlighted LSBU’s integrated model encompassing gateway colleges, academies, and university provision, which allows learners to progress in smaller qualification blocks, from Level 3 through to postgraduate study. Modular learning, with exit qualifications available at Level 4 or 5, not only supports ‘stop-out’ students but incentivises return journeys for further study. Importantly, portfolio careers with frequent transitions are becoming commonplace; learners increasingly seek reskilling and upskilling options that fit around changing work and life responsibilities. Institutions must therefore build scalable central services capable of sustaining quality across diverse delivery modes, face-to-face, online, and workplace-based.

Specialisation, Regionalism, and Systemic Efficiency

Avoiding duplication of effort is crucial. Panellists agreed that institutions should hone distinct specialisations to play to their strengths, rather than all seeking to be ‘comprehensive.’ In Germany and Canada, for example, Level 4 and 5 technical qualifications are well-established and seamlessly integrated into the national education fabric. England needs to expand these intermediate technical pathways. A rationalised system would allocate specialised roles national, regional, and local to different providers, ensuring gateway colleges handle foundational learning, technical colleges deliver vocational expertise, and universities concentrate on high-level academic and research-led programmes. The government’s plan for ten new technical FE colleges focused on Construction skills, though welcome in principle, risks further fragmentation without a coherent vision for their integration into the broader system.

Towards a Tripartite Funding Model

Securing sustainable funding is the lynchpin of any reform. The panel emphasised a fairer distribution of costs between the state, employers, and individuals. Proposals included reinstating a real rate of interest on graduate loans, linking tuition increases to inflation plus a small annual increment, and introducing tax incentives or co-funding schemes to encourage employer investment in workforce development. Such measures would not only ease financial pressures on institutions but also signal to learners and businesses that higher education remains a shared social and economic priority.

Metrics that Matter

Current accountability metrics, such as non-continuation rates and graduate outcomes, often drive homogeneity by failing to account for prior attainment or socio-economic challenges; a more nuanced approach is needed. While quantitative targets are important, they should be supplemented by qualitative assessments of how institutions support diverse learners. Adjusted metrics could reward successful delivery of modular programmes and recognise the social mobility impact of widening participation initiatives.

A More Cohesive and Innovative Ecosystem

The future of higher education in England hinges on radical yet practicable reforms: breaking down silos between FE and HE, embedding lifelong learning at the heart of the system, and forging dynamic partnerships across institutions, industry, and regions. By specialising intelligently, diversifying provision, and adopting flexible, modular frameworks, the sector can better align with learners’ needs and employers’ skill demands. A balanced funding model and smarter accountability metrics will underpin financial sustainability and drive innovation. As the nation navigates emerging global challenges, a reimagined higher education landscape, built on collaboration, adaptability, and inclusivity, will be critical to securing long-term economic growth and social cohesion.

With many thanks to our panellists, Professor Claire Pike (ARU), Professor David Phoenix (LSBU), and Nick Hillman (HEPI).

By Mark Morrin, Lifelong Education Institute