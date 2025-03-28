The Importance of Maintaining Devolved Qualifications Regulation

I’ve been having some very interesting discussions on LinkedIn about funding education in the UK and whether merging the UK’s four separate qualifications regulators into a single body would be more cost effective and better overall for education. A big thanks to Tom Bewick for starting the debate! Engaging in these conversations has reinforced my belief in the importance of maintaining a devolved approach and has highlighted key concerns about efficiency, local autonomy, and the specific needs of different nations. These exchanges have also motivated me to explore the topic further in this article, outlining why a centralised approach may not be the best solution for the UK’s qualifications landscape.

The Case for Devolved Regulation

Wales, for example, has been intentional in crafting qualifications that align with its specific workforce and economic requirements. Its Construction and Building Services Engineering (BSE) apprenticeships for instance, take a markedly different approach from the English End-Point Assessment (EPA) system. These differences are not arbitrary but reflect the distinct priorities of Welsh industry and education policymakers. A centralised regulator based in England would likely prioritise the needs of England due to its larger population and economic influence, potentially marginalising the unique needs of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Devolved regulation allows each nation to tailor its qualifications frameworks in ways that best support local industries. This differentiation is not merely about preserving national identity but about ensuring that training and certification pathways are meaningful and beneficial to learners and employers in each region. By allowing local agencies to shape qualifications in line with regional priorities, the system becomes more responsive to workforce demands, rather than imposing a one-size-fits-all model from Westminster.

Finding Common Ground Without Centralisation

Rather than merging the regulators, a more effective approach could be to strengthen cooperation and alignment between them. One potential solution is the adoption of a UK-wide credit-based framework that facilitates the recognition and transferability of qualifications whilst allowing each nation to retain control over its regulatory structures. The European Union’s European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS) provides a useful model, demonstrating how independent national systems can work within a shared framework without sacrificing their autonomy.

There are three credit frameworks currently being used within the UK:

England and Northern Ireland use the Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF).

Wales follows the Credit and Qualifications Framework for Wales (CQFW) .

. Scotland operates under the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF).

While these frameworks serve similar purposes, differences in their structures create barriers to direct comparison and transferability. Establishing a more cohesive credit structure across the UK—without centralising regulatory power—would enhance mobility for learners and workers. This would allow qualifications earned in one nation to be easily recognised in another, fostering economic flexibility and career progression.

Beyond national regulation, there is also an emerging trend towards more localised qualifications. The Manchester Baccalaureate, for example, is being developed to address local workforce needs, creating an additional layer of complexity in the UK’s already fragmented system. While local adaptation can be beneficial, there is a risk that a growing number of regionally tailored qualifications could lead to further inconsistency and confusion. Without a holistic credit structure to tie these qualifications together, transferability and comparability across regions could become even more challenging. A well-integrated credit framework would provide flexibility while ensuring coherence across different levels of regulation.

Furthermore, the challenge of employer recognition is another key issue that needs addressing. Rather than enforcing a singular qualification standard across the UK, there could be a move towards competency-based requirements. Many employers that once mandated degrees have now shifted towards valuing demonstrated skills and experience over specific credentials. The vocational sector could follow a similar trajectory, where the focus is not on a singular qualification but on ensuring that learners acquire the necessary competencies to meet industry standards, regardless of where they study.

Addressing the Regulatory Burden

A major concern within the current system is the rising cost of regulation. A recent report from awarding bodies highlighted the increasing financial burden associated with compliance, with costs escalating significantly in recent years. This issue must be addressed, as excessive regulatory expenses can stifle innovation and create barriers for providers, especially the smaller ones. However, centralisation is not necessarily the solution. Instead of merging regulators, efforts should be made to streamline processes within the existing devolved framework. Greater efficiency in regulatory oversight—such as shared administrative functions, improved digital infrastructure, and clearer guidance—could help reduce costs without compromising the distinct needs of each nation.

Thoughtful Reform Over Simplification

A qualification system that works well for learners, employers, and educational institutions requires significant thought and ongoing dialogue between all stakeholders. Rather than centralising power within a single UK-wide regulator, the focus should be on strengthening collaboration between existing regulatory bodies, developing shared frameworks for credit transfer and recognition, and ensuring that qualifications remain adaptable to local needs.

The complexity of qualifications regulation is undeniable, but its nuances are what make it effective for diverse populations and industries. A centralised system might offer administrative simplicity and reduced financial burden, but it risks diluting the effectiveness of vocational training and qualifications tailored to regional economic needs. By addressing regulatory inefficiencies without dismantling existing structures, the UK can create a more agile and responsive system. In the end, a cooperative approach that prioritises both national distinctiveness and mutual recognition may provide the best path forward for the UK’s qualifications landscape.

By Stuart Martin is the Founder of George Angus Consulting