Why technology is a necessity in education today – for tomorrow

Due to the speed of technological innovation, technology has become a powerful enabler of digital and remote learning. With today’s generation being tomorrow’s problem-solvers, it is vital students of all ages are armed with the skills, knowledge and tech know-how to unleash their full problem-solving potential.

Over the past three years, during which time more than 1.2 billion children were forced out of their classrooms, the rate of technological adoption in schools, colleges and universities surpassed what anyone could have imagined. Due to the speed of technological innovation, technology has become a powerful enabler of digital and remote learning. As society naturally evolves in line with these innovations, the need for the education sector to keep pace so no one falls behind.

Fast forward to today and technology has become not only necessary for learning during times of disruption but for everyday education. The internet and personal devices such as laptops, tablets and smartphones are often discussed in terms of their impact on student learning and support for teaching.

Your recent article looked at the adoption policies in schools that are encouraging effective management of personal devices. Other tools, such as interactive displays, have been shown to increase student engagement, build peer collaboration and strengthen comprehension. When working ‘as one’ e-learning ecosystem, multiple devices, together with educational software, internet connectivity and safety controls, enable a seamless learning experience, no matter where teachers and students are.

However, technology has the potential to improve more than just short-term student outcomes. E-learning, supported by interconnected, smart devices, has the power to help shift the needle of longer-term student outcomes, such as by improving social mobility and ensuring students – tomorrow’s problem solvers – meet the digital requirements of 21st century jobs.

Breaking down social barriers

Samsung research, commissioned as part of its Solve for Tomorrow initiative, reveals over a third (35%) of young people have been held back from applying for a job due to a lack of Wi-Fi access. For almost a quarter (24%), a lack of smartphone data has been a barrier to accessing employment or educational opportunities.

When we consider statistics like these, and that social mobility is at its worst in over 50 years, widespread access to adequate internet and technology in places of learning has huge potential to help break down barriers to students’ future prosperity, especially for those less advantaged.

Meeting future job requirements

Knowing how to use technology is now a key requirement in many industries. With today’s generation being tomorrow’s problem-solvers, it is vital students of all ages are armed with the skills, knowledge and tech know-how to unleash their full problem-solving potential.

Empowering tomorrow’s innovators

Samsung has always been committed to educating and supporting future innovators to develop their creativity, collaboration and problem-solving skills, empowering them to become the next generation of leaders to pioneer positive social change. Through programmes like Solve for Tomorrow, we’re able to help galvanise the creativity and potential of young people and help them to feel empowered to shape the future they’ll come to own.

The programme champions young people to unleash their inner potential by coming up with ways technology can solve some of society’s biggest issues. As part of the initiative, and to further aid young people’s access to technology, Samsung has installed neurodiversity pods in libraries to help neurodivergent people who may struggle with concentration and task completion. The hubs use Samsung SmartThings technology to change lighting settings in the pods to suit users’ needs, with blue encouraging mind flow and attention, orange promoting better focus and creativity and green aiding calmness, efficiency and concentration.

A connected, digital future is better

Access to the internet and digital tools in learning settings have the potential to open a world of opportunities for educators to inspire today’s generation to be their smartest, most innovative selves. In our fast-evolving world, in which rapid digital transformation continues at pace, digitally-enabled education holds the key to a better tomorrow.

Not just for students, but for everyone. The next crucial step is to keep supporting educators to adopt technology and champion the continued investment in strategies and programs that will help them to achieve success.

By James Kitto, Vice President and Head of MX Division, Samsung UK & Ireland

