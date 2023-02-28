AELP welcome new board members

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) have announced Iain Salisbury (Aspiration Training) and Jill Whittaker OBE FCA (HIT Training) will join the AELP board following their successful election ahead of the organisation’s 2023 Annual General Meeting.

Mark Dawe (The Skills Network), Ian Bamford (Paragon Skills) and Brenda McLeish OBE (Learning Curve Group) were also re-elected to the board. Alan Ovenden ACMA, David Marsh and John Hyde FIH CBE stand down from the board at the AGM which takes place today (28 February 2023).

Jane Hickie, Chief Executive of AELP said:

“Ahead of the 2023 AELP AGM, I would like to congratulate Iain and Jill on their election. The new board members take up their positions at a time when the strongest voices of the sector are crucial for progress. I am looking forward to working closely with them.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to the outgoing board members for their hard work as AELP board members in recent years. They have been a great source of knowledge and have helped us to lobby for employers and training providers effectively and consistently. I’d like to pay special tribute to John Hyde whose retirement from the board comes after over 20 years of involvement with AELP. As a founding member, he shared a vision with a small group who built AELP from a group of 10 providers in 2002 to today with just under 800.”

