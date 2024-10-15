James Donaldson appointed as Vice Principal, Learner Experience and Inclusion at Gower College Swansea

Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) is delighted to announce the appointment of James Donaldson as the new Vice Principal for Learner Experience and Inclusion.

James, who joined the College earlier this month, brings over 12 years of senior leadership experience in student support, learner experience, safeguarding and supporting learners with Additional Learning Needs (ALN) to make a successful transition from school to College. He also has a strong track record in driving change and improving student outcomes.

In his new role, James will oversee the learner experience, inclusion, and strategic initiatives to enhance student engagement and support services across the College.

Prior to joining Gower College Swansea, James occupied the role of Dean and Assistant Principal at Cardiff and Vale College, where he led several initiatives, including the Additional Learning Needs (ALN) Pathfinder, a fully bilingual digital access portal for parents and professionals to support learners with additional learning needs.

He also led the creation of a new Student Union and the introduction of various projects such as a Student Experience Bot to enhance student engagement and wellbeing.

James’ contributions to the education sector have earned him numerous accolades, including the TES FE Award for Outstanding Support for Learners, the NASEN Award for Best Post-16 ALN Provsion in the UK, and the NAMSS Leader of the Year award. His leadership in safeguarding and student experience has consistently been rated outstanding in inspections.

Delighted to be part of the College community, James said: “I am excited to join Gower College Swansea and look forward to working with the incredible team here to continue supporting learners on their journey and ensuring inclusion is at the heart of everything we do.”

Kelly Fountain, Principal of Gower College Swansea, added: “We are delighted to welcome James to our executive leadership team as new Vice Principal, Learner Experience and Inclusion. With his extensive expertise and proven track record in enhancing the learner experience, James is poised to make a significant and positive contribution to the ongoing success of the College.

“This new role underscores the strategic importance we place on our learners to the ultimate success of the College and will play a pivotal role in driving forward the ambitions outlined in our new College strategy. James’ passion for ensuring inclusion and promoting student wellbeing aligns perfectly with our strategic direction. I am confident that James will make a positive and significant contribution.”