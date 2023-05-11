Degreed appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Sandeep Beotra joins Degreed with deep expertise in scaling global operations, financial analysis, and strategy in the technology sector.

Degreed, the learning platform that makes lifelong learning and data-driven development easy for hundreds of companies globally, announces Sandeep Beotra as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over 25 years of experience in the technology, media and telecom sector, Sandeep brings extensive knowledge in the intricacies of creating value and scaling operations from start-ups and scale-ups, to global enterprises.

Prior to Degreed, Sandeep was the CFO of LG Ads (Alphonso), a role that encompassed additional experience in strategy, business development, investor relations, operations, and HR, in addition to the core finance function. Previously, he led strategy, M&A and corporate development efforts at ION Media Networks and at Richardson Electronics. Prior to that, Sandeep spent over a decade on Wall Street advising technology companies on capital raising and M&A.

As CFO, Sandeep will be responsible for Degreed’s global finance organization and financial activities including accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, internal audit, tax, and investor relations. He will report into David Blake, CEO.

Sandeep Beotra, CFO of Degreed said, “It is an exciting time to be a part of a high-growth company as it seeks new avenues of growth and value creation in its global operations post-acquisition of Learn In. Degreed is in a strong position to make skills the heart of all work and I am glad to be joining the company in making ‘jailbreaking the degree’ a reality.”

David Blake, CEO of Degreed said, “Sandeep’s deep expertise in scaling operations is exactly what Degreed needs to continue its global growth in 2023. His proven track record in financial leadership and strategy will be a huge asset to Degreed as we continue to make solid progress against our long-term strategy. I am delighted to have Sandeep on the team and look forward to seeing the impact he will have.”

