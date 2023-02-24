Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Delphine Manceau, Dean of NEOMA Business School, joins AACSB Board of Directors

February 24, 2023
0 Comments
handshake

Delphine Manceau, Dean of NEOMA Business School, has joined AACSB’s Board of Directors. This mandate within the prestigious North American accreditation body will take effect from 1 July 2023 for a period of three years.

Manceau will work with leaders at international academic institutions to foster excellence in global higher education in business.

She will represent the EMEA region alongside Francisco Veloso, Dean of Imperial College Business School in London.

“I am honoured by the confidence that the AACSB members have shown in me by electing me to the Board of Directors. The current challenges in higher education, business and society are numerous and lead academic institutions to renew themselves in depth. The stakes are high and I am very proud to be able to contribute to the major decisions of such an influential body as the AACSB to promote higher education in business around the world,” she says.

With a career spanning more than 25 years in management education, Manceau has a strong understanding of the market, particularly in business schools. She is formerly the Chair of AACSB’s European Advisory Council (2018-2020).

She also served as a member of the RISE Expert Committee for Carlos Moedas, European Commissioner for Research, Innovation and Science, from 2014-2019.

Currently, she is a member of the EQUIS Committee of the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD), another international accrediting body.

FE News Editor

