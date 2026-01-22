GMLPN Welcomes New Board Member, Billy Darroch, to Strengthen VCSFE Representation and Community Engagement

Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (GMLPN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Billy Darroch as a new Board Member (Director). Billy brings extensive experience from across the education, skills, employability, and VCSFE sectors, and will play a key role in supporting GMLPN’s continued development of community membership and engagement.

Billy is deeply embedded in the VCSFE ecosystem across Greater Manchester. As co‑founder of UK Funding Futures, a social enterprise established to support women through skills development and employability, he has helped more than 400 women into training, confidence‑building, and progression pathways in just two years. UK Funding Futures now delivers contracted programmes in partnership with four GM local authorities and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), giving Billy direct insight into the realities of local delivery, commissioning, and learner needs.

Billy also represents the VCSFE sector within a range of strategic regional forums. He is a contributor to the Enterprise Grant Funding Taskforce, represents the Bolton Social Enterprise Network, and participates in local infrastructure and leadership networks across Bolton, Wigan, and Salford. These roles enable him to bring strong place‑based perspectives and ensure that the voices of grassroots organisations remain influential within Greater Manchester’s skills system.

Alongside his VCSFE and education-focused work, Billy has experience in governance, organisational leadership, and programme delivery, drawing on senior roles held earlier in his career across banking, consulting, and social enterprise development. His background gives him practical insight into risk management, performance scrutiny, and building sustainable organisations – skills that will benefit the GMLPN Board and wider membership.

Speaking about his appointment, Billy said:

“I’m delighted to be appointed to the GMLPN Board and to represent the VCSFE sector within Greater Manchester’s education and skills landscape. Community-led organisations are deeply connected to learners and understand the barriers people face, and it’s vital that this insight informs how skills systems are designed and delivered. I’m excited to support GMLPN’s work and to help strengthen collaboration between communities, learning providers and strategic partners.”

This appointment comes during GMLPN25, GMLPN’s year-long celebration marking 25 years of supporting learning providers and partners across Greater Manchester. As GMLPN reflects on its legacy and looks ahead to the future of the skills system, strengthening representation from the VCSFE sector is a key priority. Billy’s appointment reinforces GMLPN’s commitment to inclusive, community-led approaches and to ensuring that grassroots voices help shape the next chapter of skills, education, and employability across the city region.

Mark Currie, Chair of GMLPN, welcomed Billy to the Board, saying:

“We are delighted to appoint Billy to the GMLPN Board. As we mark GMLPN25 and reflect on 25 years of supporting learning providers and partners across Greater Manchester, Billy’s commitment to community-led approaches, his leadership within the VCSFE sector, and his hands-on experience of delivering impactful skills and employability programmes will be invaluable. He brings a thoughtful, place-based perspective and a strong belief in partnership working, which aligns perfectly with GMLPN’s mission and our ambitions for the next chapter of the network.”