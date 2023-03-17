Richard Taunton Sixth Form College’s Principal moves on to new challenge

RICHARD Taunton Sixth Form College is putting in arrangements for a new Principal following the resignation of Paul Swindale after 16 years at the Southampton college.

Mr Swindale said he will be taking up a role in the private sector but will leave with fond memories. “It’s an exciting position combining education, quality and digital which will draw on the experience and skill gained at Richard Taunton but nevertheless I am very sad to be leaving,” he said.

“In my 16 years here I have been privileged to work with wonderful, passionate people but above that I have seen a constant stream of students who, because of that passion, have been able to follow their career dreams and develop into excellent, highly employable people.”

Angela Berry, Chief Executive of the Lighthouse Learning Trust, which oversees Richard Taunton and its sister college St Vincent in Gosport, paid tribute to Mr Swindale’s contribution to the growth of the college, which received a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating last year.

“Paul has been instrumental in creating the digital transformation strategy for the college and his enthusiasm for and understanding of how we need to move the whole organisation seamlessly into the digital age has been an inspiration to us all,” she said.

“He has shown great commitment to maintaining a high standard of teaching and learning for our students and been a tremendous colleague to everyone in the team here. He will be very much missed but we wish him every success for the future.”

Mr Swindale joined the college as Teacher of Music in 2007 and progressed to Vice Principal before being appointed Principal in 2020.

The college will be making interim arrangements for the period between his departure on April 21 to the end of the academic year.

“We will be informing our staff, students, parents and stakeholders what those arrangements are as soon as they are in place,” said Mrs Berry. “As ever, our learners and their needs will be at the heart of everything we do and we will ensure our high standards of teaching and learning are maintained at this crucial time of the year.”

Published in