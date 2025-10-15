South & City College Birmingham welcomes new chair as improvement continues

Lucy Jeynes, a founding director of Leamington-based Larch Consulting, has been appointed chair of governors at South & City College Birmingham (SCCB). A board member since 2009, she succeeds Clive Henderson, who has completed his tenure.

Her appointment comes at an exciting time for SCCB. It was recently named the most improved FE college in the country, and this summer celebrated its best exam results in a decade.

Commenting on her appointment, she said:

“It’s been a privilege to watch and learn from my predecessor Clive and I’ve certainly got big shoes to fill, but I’m relishing the challenge and am hugely ambitious for what lies ahead.

“I first became involved with the college because I am passionate about the opportunities that education can bring to everyone regardless of age or background. SCCB is an important part of the Birmingham’s landscape and offers each learner a place in which to flourish.”

Lucy’s appointment strengthens a board that already draws on expertise across multiple diverse sectors that include Higher Education, manufacturing and engineering, and the creative industries. At the same meeting, two new governors were also appointed. Simon Hyde, former CEO of FAUN Zoeller, with whom the college has collaborated on hydrogen vehicle projects; and Sue Garfitt, a senior leader with three decades’ experience in the food and drink industry.

Principal Mike Hopkins MBE welcomed the appointments. He said:

“Our mission is to bring real-world skills to every learner, guided by our vision and values that inspire growth, foster discovery, and empower individuals to reach their full potential, so it’s vital we are supported by a diverse and highly experienced board.

“Lucy’s long-standing commitment to SCCB, combined with her business expertise, will be invaluable and I am confident that under her guidance, the governing board will go from strength to strength. We are fortunate to have built an incredibly strong relationship with her over the years during which she’s served as a governor, and we know how well Lucy works with the college’s management team.

“I also extend a warm welcome to Sue and Simon, whose leadership and passion for education will greatly benefit our learners.”

SCCB’s strengthened board of governors comes at a pivotal moment, with responsibility for the skills agenda recently transferred to the Department for Work and Pensions. Lucy concludes: “The government has made bold statements relating to the skills agenda and as one of the largest FE colleges, we must utilise this scale to advocate for better funding across the entire sector. We provide an essential service to companies and the communities around us, and we must do everything to ensure this is recognised and properly funded.

“With a fantastic board beside me, I’m confident we can deliver lasting change.”

Earlier this year, SCCB’s governing body also welcomed John Coates and Vladimir Ivanchenko to the board.