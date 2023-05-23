STEM Learning announces appointment of new CEO

Séverine is currently Education and Public Sector Senior Director at Dassault Systèmes, Northern Europe, a scientific software and virtual technology company. She leads on external engagement and business development for education and public services and is passionate about empowering the workforce of the future to use technology.

Séverine has also been a Sustainability Lead for over 5 years and has done a Masterclass in the Circular Economy at the University of Exeter and holds a diploma in Business Sustainability Management from Cambridge University. She ensures that sustainable innovation is at the heart of partnerships with industry, public organisations, innovation centres and universities.

She is an active STEM Ambassador and sits as a non-executive member on several boards including as Vice-President of the French Chamber of Commerce in Great Britain and as a member of the Industry Board of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.

Séverine Trouillet says:

“Highlighting and articulating the importance of STEM education has never been more vital as we work with others to address global challenges. It is critical that we create a sustainable and inclusive future in education, the workplace and society at large.

“STEM Learning already does so much to support educators and young people and the social value of its activities is vital for a thriving economy and society. I want to strengthen our ability to do even more, making the most of technology and ensuring sustainable growth.

“Joining STEM Learning as its Chief Executive Officer is a great honour and hugely exciting. I look forward to working with the Board of Directors, Board of Trustees, educators, STEM Ambassador volunteers, and the expert team to help deliver STEM Learning’s ambitious plans to ensure a world-leading STEM education for every young person in the UK.”

STEM Learning’s Chair, Baroness Brown of Cambridge, says:

“I am delighted to announce Séverine as STEM Learning’s new Chief Executive Officer. Grounded in technology and education, she brings a wealth of senior leadership experience and has worked across a wide range of organisations.

“Séverine will build on the substantial work undertaken by Yvonne Baker during her time as CEO, continuing to grow STEM Learning as a national leader in STEM education support, recognised for its expertise, reach and impact on young people’s educational outcomes and life chances.

“Séverine brings impressive experience in the software and digital arena, combined with energy and a passion for sustainability. I am confident that she will drive STEM Learning forward to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead and I look forward to working closely with her.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to take the opportunity to thank David Thorpe for stepping into the role of Interim CEO during this intervening period, and for his commitment and leadership during this time.”

