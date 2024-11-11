Innovation Duo Join GMColleges Team

GMColleges has announced two new appointments created through the Further Education Innovation Fund, to help expand innovation across Greater Manchester’s ten boroughs.

Stephanie Bateman joins the team as Innovator in Residence, Health and Life Sciences, while Daniel Higginson has been appointed Innovator in Residence, Net Zero.

Steph has been seconded from Health Innovation Manchester, an organisation at the forefront of healthcare innovation, aiming to improve the lives of local people, transform care and boost the economy through innovation.

Steph is a registered Adult Nurse and has worked in nursing for more than 15 years, in a variety of clinical, research and service improvement roles.

Steph has delivered clinical expertise across a wide range of innovation projects in the Greater Manchester Health and life sciences landscape including the Innovate UK supported Advanced Diagnostics Accelerator programme. She brings a wealth of experience enhancing relationships between industry, academic partners and clinicians.

Steph explained,

“I am passionate about the role that innovation can play in driving positive change for patients and the citizens of Greater Manchester. Innovation is vital for the health and life sciences sectors because these fields are rapidly evolving. Embracing new technologies and innovative approaches is essential to address the growing pressure on the NHS and improve outcomes for both patients and healthcare professionals.”

Prior to launching his first business, Dan gained an MSc in Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Management from the University of Nottingham. He brings a wealth of experience to the role as he joins GMColleges on a secondment from the Manchester arm of Sustainable Ventures, Europe’s largest climate tech hub. Sustainable Ventures supports climate startups with expert advice, knowledge and funding, working with numerous government-backed bodies and local authorities to drive climate tech innovation throughout the UK.

Dan also has experience working for a Skills Bootcamp that retrained and upskilled people in Marketing and AI, seeing first-hand how an industry-led teaching approach empowers teams to be knowledgeable, capable and ready for the future.

Dan explained,

“Innovation is crucial for achieving Net Zero because it drives the development of new technologies that are essential for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to a sustainable, low-carbon economy.

“I am excited to work alongside my colleagues to deliver true innovation and drive impactful results across the region.”

Coral Grainger, who leads the team commented,

“We are delighted to welcome Steph and Dan to our team, this is the start of a fantastic partnership between GMColleges, Sustainable Ventures and Health Innovation Manchester. By working together we can harness our shared knowledge and expertise to create meaningful impact across Greater Manchester and continue to develop the partnership between Further Education and the wider innovation ecosystem.”