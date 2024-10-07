Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance Rebrands as Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance has recently rebranded as the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance to reflect a broader commitment to developing a diverse talent pool across multiple sectors. The rebranding comes as part of an effort to expand its remit, incorporating not just apprenticeships but also a wider array of skill-building opportunities. This strategic shift acknowledges the growing importance of skills in a rapidly changing job market, where traditional career pathways are being complemented by a range of flexible learning options and vocational training programs.

The expansion into skills development aligns closely with the UK government’s Growth & Skills Strategy, which emphasizes the need to equip the workforce with diverse, in-demand skills to drive economic growth. As industries increasingly embrace digitalisation, automation, and green technologies, there is an urgent demand for workers proficient in both traditional skills and new, emerging competencies. The government’s strategy underscores that skills development is crucial not just for individual career progression but also for fostering innovation and productivity within the economy.

“We are thrilled to announce the rebrand of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance to the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance. This marks an exciting new chapter in our journey to empower individuals from diverse backgrounds by not only offering apprenticeships but also a wide range of skills development opportunities. In today’s rapidly evolving workforce, it’s essential that we provide pathways for all people to succeed, and this expansion allows us to do just that. I am confident that this shift will further our mission of fostering inclusion and building a more skilled, adaptable workforce for the future.” – Safaraz Ali, Founder of Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance and CEO Pathway Group.

By broadening its focus, the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance aims to provide more inclusive opportunities for underrepresented groups to access not just apprenticeships but also other forms of vocational and technical training. This holistic approach better addresses the varied needs of today’s workforce, ensuring that people from all backgrounds can acquire the skills necessary for sustainable careers in the evolving economy.

“I’m incredibly excited about the rebrand to the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance. This evolution reflects our growing commitment to not only champion apprenticeships but also equip people with a diverse range of skills needed in today’s fast-changing world. Through expanding our focus, we can offer even more opportunities for individuals from underrepresented backgrounds to succeed and thrive.

This rebrand is about creating a brighter, more inclusive future where everyone has the chance to gain the skills that will drive our incredibly important agenda to promote equity, diversity, inclusion and social mobility in Apprenticeships & Skills for marginalised communities. Thank you to all our Patrons, without whom our collaborative impact and positive trajectory would not have been possible” Said Jagdeep Soor, Executive Director Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance and Pathway Group.