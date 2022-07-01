TSW Training expands its leadership team with appointment of Sarah Elston as Quality Director

Stepping into her new role with immediate effect, Elston will be leading the strategic development of all aspects of the quality of TSW Training’s apprenticeship programmes.

An appointment of director to the business is the company’s first in many years, testament to Elston’s standard of work and knowledge in her field.

Speaking today on her new role, Elston said: “I’m delighted to be able to take on the role of Quality Director at TSW. Despite the challenges faced by the sector over the past few years, it’s an exciting time to be in Work Based Learning. I am pleased to be able to lead the TSW team in the continued delivery of high-quality learning experiences for our apprentices across Wales.”

Elston brings her 20-year experience in work-based learning to the position, as well as her previous achievements from her time at TSW Training.

To date, she has:

Secured improvements in skills provision and the quality of teaching, learning and assessment

Embedded comprehensive quality systems to drive up standards

Developed an effective staff CPD programme

Ensured staff engagement and ownership for the quality of learning experiences

Overseen consistent quality improvements across the business during a time of continuous growth

These accolades have cemented Elston as a key member of the team, proving her ability to ensure every learner is given a high-quality experience, that is truly unforgettable.

Building a strong quality team around her, Elston’s leadership skills are sure to continue TSW’s excellent reputation in 2022 and beyond.

In previous positions, she has been responsible for leading and co-ordinating quality improvement activities across a consortium of four training providers, as well as acting as Safeguarding Officer, showing her commitment to the wellbeing of staff and apprentices.

Her dedication to ongoing learning will see her thrive at the helm as Quality Director at TSW Training.

Managing Director, Stuart Davies, said of the appointment, “Having worked with Sarah for a long time, I have seen her excel in her role and grow to be a nationally respected figure within the Work-Based Learning network and beyond.

To be able to secure Sarah as our Quality Director makes me very proud and is telling of the commitment she has shown to TSW Training since she joined in 2018. We’re very pleased to welcome her on to the board of directors.”

Published in