Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Emsi becomes Lightcast

TSW Training expands its leadership team with appointment of Sarah Elston as Quality Director

FE News Editor July 1, 2022
0 Comments
TSW Training expands its leadership team with appointment of Sarah Elston as Quality Director

Stepping into her new role with immediate effect, Elston will be leading the strategic development of all aspects of the quality of TSW Training’s apprenticeship programmes.

An appointment of director to the business is the company’s first in many years, testament to Elston’s standard of work and knowledge in her field.

Speaking today on her new role, Elston said: “I’m delighted to be able to take on the role of Quality Director at TSW. Despite the challenges faced by the sector over the past few years, it’s an exciting time to be in Work Based Learning. I am pleased to be able to lead the TSW team in the continued delivery of high-quality learning experiences for our apprentices across Wales.”

Elston brings her 20-year experience in work-based learning to the position, as well as her previous achievements from her time at TSW Training.

To date, she has:

  • Secured improvements in skills provision and the quality of teaching, learning and assessment
  • Embedded comprehensive quality systems to drive up standards
  • Developed an effective staff CPD programme
  • Ensured staff engagement and ownership for the quality of learning experiences
  • Overseen consistent quality improvements across the business during a time of continuous growth

These accolades have cemented Elston as a key member of the team, proving her ability to ensure every learner is given a high-quality experience, that is truly unforgettable.

Building a strong quality team around her, Elston’s leadership skills are sure to continue TSW’s excellent reputation in 2022 and beyond.

In previous positions, she has been responsible for leading and co-ordinating quality improvement activities across a consortium of four training providers, as well as acting as Safeguarding Officer, showing her commitment to the wellbeing of staff and apprentices.

Her dedication to ongoing learning will see her thrive at the helm as Quality Director at TSW Training.

Managing Director, Stuart Davies, said of the appointment, “Having worked with Sarah for a long time, I have seen her excel in her role and grow to be a nationally respected figure within the Work-Based Learning network and beyond.

To be able to secure Sarah as our Quality Director makes me very proud and is telling of the commitment she has shown to TSW Training since she joined in 2018. We’re very pleased to welcome her on to the board of directors.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Executive appointments
Published in: Executive appointments
FE News Editor

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this